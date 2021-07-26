Day three of official competition at the Tokyo Olympics saw more action in the pool as the American swimmers added two more medals – one gold in the men’s 4×100 freestyle relay and one silver from Katie Ledecky in the 400 women’s free – fortheir record breaking performance on opening day on Sunday.

After being excluded from any medal on day 1, The United States team bounced back with 10 medalsSunday, including four gold medals.

Monday’s action will be marked by men’s team competitions in gymnastics and archery, as well as medal events in men’s and women’s fencing. Meanwhile, Olympic organizers are keeping a close eye on the weather a tropical storm called Nepartak is heading to Japan and could impact several events.

CHIBA, Japan The US fencing team arrived in Tokyo with three of the first nine entries in the men’s foil, a juggernaut capable of competing for multiple medals. And coincidentally, the three men No.2 Gerek Meinhardt, No.5 Alexander Massialas and No.9 Nick Itkin – found themselves in fencing simultaneously in the round of 16.

But in a surprising twist, only Itkin moved forward.

Massialas, who won silver in this event at the Rio 2016 Games, lost to Germany’s Peter Joppich. And Meinhardt, whose wife, Lee Keifer, won gold in women’s foil on Sunday night, failed against ROC Vladislav Mylinikov. Longtime friends took comfort in the mixed zone between interviews with reporters.