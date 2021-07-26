Jenna Ushkowitz wears Kinsley James Couture wedding dress





Jenna Ushkowitz is married! July 24, Joy the actress said “yes” to longtime love of David Stanley. According to Brides, the couple celebrated with 104 of their loved ones at an outdoor ceremony at an area in Los Angeles. Jenna wore a dreamy strapless dress by Netta BenShabu and Kinsley James Couture Bridal, covered in delicate floral details for a romantic effect. David opted for an elegant Hugo Boss suit. Jenna teamed her gorgeous dress with a midi veil and cute earrings, keeping the accessories minimal to let the dress steal the show. “I can tend to be understated, classic, and uncluttered with my fashion choices, and I wanted to represent something that felt great, but a high version,” Jenna already said about her dream dress. The dress she chose certainly ticks all of these boxes and more. Jenna’s number one tip for finding the perfect dress? “Don’t be afraid to take risks and try out a bunch of different styles. They might surprise you,” she said. I didn’t expect to quite land on my dress, [but] it’s just a feeling I left with. Most importantly, there are a lot of voices and opinions during this exciting time. Be sure to listen to your instincts and your excitement. Don’t let others influence you. “

