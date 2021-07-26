The fashion of the year 2000 is back! 11 trends of the year 2000 that have made a big comeback

As the wise Mrs. Taylor Swift once said: “I come back stronger than a trend of the 90s”, fashion trends too! If you hang on to trends long enough, they will eventually come back into fashion. There you go, Y2K fashion is once again a dominant trend!

Belly baring and bottom shaving ensembles merge with blinding bling, dazzling logos and refined cuts in shirts and dresses to create the definition of Y2K fashion. Think streetwear-meet-glamor, and you’re in sartorial limbo for this fascinating 2000s trend. What are the latest fashion trends to know?

Ultra consumerism and pop culture legends of the 1990s-2000s were the inspiration behind Y2K. Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, Destiny’s Child and Paris Hilton are just a few names that come to mind alongside movie legend Regina George from Mean Girls. And it’s their closets that serve as the gateway to the best looks of the year 2000. Of course, a modern twist on this trend is very much needed, and you can think of the social media of current trendsetters like Saweetie and Zendaya as yours. own model.

So let’s take a look at some trends from the 2000s that made the biggest comeback (sorry, Taylor!)

1. Low waist jeans

Hipster jeans are the one item millennials prayed never to come back, but they’re back and here to stay. If you’re brave enough to give this trend a chance (more power for you, honestly) then you should go for a bootleg, baggy, or flare fit to go back to the ’00s.

2. Baby t-shirts

Well, what else are you going to pair your low rise jeans with? Small t-shirts are the way to go! Extra points if your cute t-shirt is adorned with classic band logos, rhinestones or 90s-inspired cartoons.

3. Baguette handbags

Small handbags, also known as clutch bags, were all the rage in the 2000s. If you think less is more, a small baguette bag is the way to go. To match the trend of the 2000s, choose a handbag in crocodile, vinyl or pastel leather.

4. Velor tracksuits

Since their beginnings in the 1970s, velvet has become a fairly well-known material. Paris Hilton, Britney Spears and Nicole Richie wearing their velor jumpsuits from Juicy Couture or Baby Phat is probably the only image you need to describe the year 2000 in the 2000s. Choose a subtle monochrome style to give your tracksuit a look. modern touch. Bright colors also do the trick.

5. Backless

Paris Hilton, a style symbol of the early 2000s, had two dominant looks: a velor Juicy Couture tracksuit paired with Uggs and a cropped halter with sculpting low-rise jeans. Halter tops have always been a staple, but they have a touch of the 2000s when seen on a plain tank top, in the shape of a bandeau or over a dress with a bold print.

6. Thick platform shoes

This one might not be that bad. We still call platforms the comfy cousin of pointy heels. Their versatility is amazing and they can be worn in multiple styles. For example, platform sneakers give that preppy and sporty vibe. And if you want a little edginess, just upgrade to a pair of intimidating chunky platform boots. Variation? To verify.

7. Cargo pants

Now, these had to come back. Once people realized how “ugly” they seemingly were, their practicality began to shine through. After all, why have 2 pockets when you can have 10? We suggest you stray from the khaki route and opt for bright, bold colors instead. Pair it with a tank top or a cropped denim jacket, and voila! You hacked the year 2000!

8. Pleated skirts

Pay homage to your Mean Girls fangirl by donning a classic pleated skirt. You can of course choose bold colors and patterns to give it a modern touch. Pair it with a varsity sweatshirt,

Turtleneck or knit cardigan to truly personify the look of the ’00s.

9. Kitsch jewelry

Chunky necklaces with huge charms entered the fashion spotlight in the 2000s. So whether kitsch and blingy charms on layered necklaces, colorful bead bracelets or cute phone / anklet charms are your thing is when to display them!

10. Faux fur cardigans

This item is a combination of 2 distinct 00s dress styles: cardigans and faux fur trims. It’s an absolute statement piece that’s pretty easy to pair with jeans, a denim skirt, or flared pants. Y2K realism can be achieved with pastel-toned cardigans.

11. Large sunglasses

Now, sunglasses never really went out of fashion, but the 2000s were known for their huge pairs of sunglasses. Displayed by computer scientists like Nicole Richie and Victoria Beckham, the huge square and round frames were all the rage. And they’re hotter than ever right now!

We hope this guide will at least help you get started decoding Y2K trends. If nothing else, you’ve got the old, trusty halter top. Use this guide to complete the look. Good decoding!