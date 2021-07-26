Fashion
Nora Fatehi writes scarlet letters in our style books wearing gorgeous red dresses
Give Nora Fatehi a time and place to look at her most glamorous and she will prove to us that there is no outfit that she can’t give her Nora touch. Flawless is the word that comes to mind when we see Nora Fatehi dressed to perfection and dreaming of a dinner date in her outfit under a starry night. We knew red was Bollywood’s favorite color but we wouldn’t have imagined Nora Fatehi’s red dress casting a spell on us with a rush of blood pouring like venom through our veins. She was seen wearing a gorgeous red off-the-shoulder dress that fitted her like a glove and featured a thigh slit at the side. A pair of nude Christian Louboutin heels adds that perfect touch of glam, but in case that wasn’t enough, she added minimal gold accents to her outfit to elevate her look perfectly.
Swirlster chooses red dresses for you
A sparkly blue floor-length maxi dress seems like a fabulous way to get a head start on the week and who better than Nora Fatehi to show us how. Sometimes we even start to wonder if this is how Nora Fatehi relaxes at home too – channeling her inner diva style.
If her sparkly dresses aren’t enough reason to convince you that she might be Bollywood’s own glam diva, then her tangy bodycon dress from Alex Perry may do the job for you. He’s fun, flirty, and full of life with his one shoulder single shoulder and topped off with a complimentary hairstyle and makeup perfect for any season.
But it all comes down to her red dresses that put our hearts afloat and with just the right style inspiration we need to get our glam.
