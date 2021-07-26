Nora Fatehi writes scarlet letters in our style books wearing gorgeous red dresses

Give Nora Fatehi a time and place to look at her most glamorous and she will prove to us that there is no outfit that she can’t give her Nora touch. Flawless is the word that comes to mind when we see Nora Fatehi dressed to perfection and dreaming of a dinner date in her outfit under a starry night. We knew red was Bollywood’s favorite color but we wouldn’t have imagined Nora Fatehi’s red dress casting a spell on us with a rush of blood pouring like venom through our veins. She was seen wearing a gorgeous red off-the-shoulder dress that fitted her like a glove and featured a thigh slit at the side. A pair of nude Christian Louboutin heels adds that perfect touch of glam, but in case that wasn’t enough, she added minimal gold accents to her outfit to elevate her look perfectly.

