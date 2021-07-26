Burkavage-Scarpetta III Dramatically Claims Scranton CC As Guest Member | Sports

S. ABINGTON TWP. As Greg Burkavage and Vince Scarpetta III considered their dilemma on the 18th hole, Burkavage made an executive decision.

With both players in the correct fairway bunker on the closing par-5 of the Country Club of Scrantons Old Course, Burkavage told his former Scranton Prep teammate that whoever was furthest from the hole would go for the green.

This meant that Scarpetta, 210 yards from the flag, and facing an uphill shot with the bunker lip in play, would be called upon to pull something out of his hat.

That’s exactly what he did, smoking a 5 iron down the right side of the green and two putts for a birdie as Burkavage and Scarpetta won the final hole to beat another pair of former Prep teammates. , David Pompey and Chris Cerminaro, 1-up, to claim the guest member club championship.

I told Vince whoever’s in the back is going to get that green right now, Burkavage said. It was 210, a big number for a 5 iron. Vince hit just a straight hit.

Better than pure.

I think it was probably one of the best shots I’ve ever pulled off, Scarpetta said. Five irons out of the fairway bunker on the green, I’ll take that every time.

My partner convinced me. We’ve been playing golf together since we were 14 and he said whoever is furthest from the lip goes. I had the good break.

He takes the opportunity to put pressure on Pompey and Cerminaro.

It was a hell of a bird that he made from where he was off the tee, Pompey said. Getting to the green in two and then in two putts was impressive.

Pompey and Cerminaro had similar lines for their birdie putts on the last hole, with different results.

David and I both put in great putts all day, said Cerminaro. That last putt, David’s putt didn’t break and mine did. Sometimes it’s a thumbs-up. Vince is a great champion and so is Greg. It was a great game and the merits of these guys.

Scarpetta landed a difficult 35-foot two putts, the last 10 feet of it descending one of the notorious mounds of the 18th.

We had that putt this morning and knew exactly what it was doing, and you need to make a 5ft return, Burkavage said.

Neither team led by more than one point, with each team winning two of the first 17 holes.

It didn’t take long to establish that the match would be an aerial fight, Pompey rolling in a 40-footer for a birdie the first, only to see Burkavage pass him by 18 feet.

The first breakthrough came at the sixth par 4, when Scarpetta pierced the fairway with a gap of 123 yards.

You never expect him to go down the hole, Scarpetta said. Greg pulled out earlier in the week and with that in, things were obviously falling in the right place. I haven’t done this for a while, so it was good that it happened in the final.

Cerminaro squareed the game with a 9-foot birdie on the eighth par-4, and it stayed that way until the 15th hole, but not without some drama.

A wandering second shot on the par-5 12 left Scarpetta about 40 yards from the fescue, a shot he hit 10 feet away.

I had a feeling he was going to do it because it was a pretty good lie, Pompey said. I glanced at the long fescue and she was sitting on it. And he has good hands.

Scarpetta had to pierce her putt after Pompey stroked her 25ft foot in the center of the cup.

David is such a good putter, he was late to do something, Scarpetta said. I hit a second terrible blow but caught a good lie in the fescue.

He took advantage of it, passing his birdie attempt.

It’s pretty easy when you don’t have to worry about the return of the putt, said Scarpetta.

Pompey and Cerminaro took their final 1-place lead when Pompey stuffed his par-4 approach from 15 to 7 feet, then boxed the birdie effort.

David made an incredible birdie on 15, played it the way it was meant to be played, Burkavage said.

The 16th didn’t go so well, with Cerminaro and Pompey drawing gnarled lies in the rough. Both missed the green and Burkavage managed to extract his ball from the same rough on the putting surface to tie the game.

We were looking for Vinces’ ball in the hazard and I saw that they were still looking for all three balls, said Burkavage. I knew all three were bad and ended up probably getting the best of the three lies. I was lucky to be able to cut something out.

I knew we had to do something.

For Burkavage, it was the first title in Scranton since winning the limb with his brother, Dave, two decades ago.

Coming back to a place where I grew up is pretty cool, said Burkavage. I am excited about my name on the board.