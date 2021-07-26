Kriti Sanon in orange mini dress looks effortlessly chic. Jacqueline Fernandez loves





Kriti Sanon gave fans a new clip on social media. She looks gorgeous in a short orange dress.

Kriti Sanon shared her new look on social media. Kriti Sanon is known for her fashion choices close and close to girls. Her wardrobe collection includes beautiful ethnic outfits and also elegant dresses. The actress gave a glimpse of one of them in her recent post. Kriti dazzled in a short orange dress and we just loved it! AMAZING KRITI SANON IN AN ORANGE SHORT DRESS Kriti Sanon is awaiting the release of her next film, Mimi. Since she started promoting Mimi, the actress has set big fashion goals for herself with her chic clothing choices. Most recently, the actress exuded glamor in a short orange dress. The one-shoulder outfit was embellished with ruffles at the bottom. To complete her look, Kriti Sanon styled the outfit with gold hoops and strappy heels. He kept his makeup fresh by adding pastel tones to his eyes and a nude tone to his lips. REACTIONS TO THE KRITI SANONS STATION Jacqueline Fernandez loved the look of Kriti Sanons. Love (sic), she wrote in the comments section. A large number of fans and followers gave Kritis a thumbs up. We will soon see Kriti Sanon in Mimi, in which she plays a surrogate mother. Speaking about her character, Kriti Sanon said in an interview: “I’m very excited. It’s based on the theme of surrogacy but actually it’s the story of this young girl who wants to be an actress. is a dancer in Mandawa and she ends up being a surrogate for a couple. Then the things that follow change her life and change her as a person as well. Due to restrictions related to the Covid-19 pandemic, Mimi’s theatrical release has been delayed. The film is now scheduled for release on July 30, 2021 on Netflix and JioCinema. READ ALSO | The Kriti Sanon mini dress in Rs 1 lakh is pretty in pink for a photoshoot. See the pictures READ ALSO | Kriti Sanon saw mom in Supriya Pathak in Mimi, actress reveals in BTS video Click here for IndiaToday.ins’ full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.

