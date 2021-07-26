Fashion
It’s awesome | News, Sports, Jobs
The mask Robert Beebe, of Jefferson, wore on Saturday was not for public health reasons. Although he wants the cone-shaped mask to work the same.
Beebe sported a steampunk look at a Quad Con in Fort Frenzy. Hundreds of people attended the event, which gave fans the chance to dress like their favorite character, play games, and purchase comics and toys.
“In fact, I ordered the mask at the start of the pandemic as a joke”, he said. “I thought I could wear it like a real mask.”
He ended up wearing a real face mask recommended by the CDC during the pandemic.
“I was going to wear it (in the shape of a cone) to the store, but I was told that it would scare the children” said Beebe.
Meanwhile, Dakota City’s Kevin Ehrhardt was happy to get his hands on some new comics.
“I have cool comics” said Ehrhardt. “He signed them and did some illustrations in there. He did some original illustrations for me.
The artist who created this particular comic is Camron Johnson from central Illinois. He did illustrations for comics, trading cards and novels.
“It’s awesome,” said Ehrhardt. “The work that they (the artists) do is awesome. I wish I could draw like this.
Tanner Gehling and his friend Cody Cornelius, both from Carroll, were happy to have the opportunity to dress like their favorite superheroes.
Gehling disguised himself as Batman, while Cornelius did his best Thor impersonation.
“He’s always been a favorite of mine” Gehling said. “I also love the comics and new versions of him.”
Gehling met Cornelius in high school. They went to their first Quad Con in Des Moines six years ago.
“This is very fun,” said Cornelius.
He chose the character of Thor after watching the ” The Avengers “ movie.
“I was in California when I saw the movie ‘Avengers'”, said Cornelius. “I didn’t like Iron Man because he talks too much. Thor has my attitude.
Jade Yates, 12, of Iowa Falls, attended her first Saturday.
She dressed up as Sonia Nevermind from the video game “Danganronpa.”
Yates was accompanied by Skylar Warmbier, 19, and Rian Dau, 19, both from Indianola.
Warmbier disguised as Fiona Gilman from the video game “Identity V.”
Dau disguised as L Lawliet from the animated series “Death threat.”
“I like being able to show my cosplays” said Warmbier.
Dau said that being around other people with similar interests is nice.
“See other people who like what you like” said Dau.
Ethan Becker, owner of Dungeons and Dodgers, 1018 Central Ave., was one of the vendors in attendance.
He was happy with the turnout.
“Tons of people and it’s been like this all day,” Becker said. “We have a cosplay parade, comic book vendors, a ‘Smash Brothers’ video game tournament and a lot of other things.”
John Wells, Davenport, was the event coordinator.
He wore hot pink pants for the convention.
“It’s so people know I’m the boss” he said.
Wells coordinates Quad Cons throughout the Midwest.
“We do these shows from St. Louis to Rockford, Illinois, to Omaha,” he said. “Fort Frenzy was kind enough to let us try a show here. Vendors and artists from as far away as Saint-Louis are here.
In terms of produce, Wells said there is a nice variety.
“We have comics and toys worth two, three or four thousand dollars,” he said. “We also have comics that are a dollar for our more casual fans. There is something for everyone.
According to Wells, about 400 people had already walked through the door by noon. And the show didn’t end until 4 p.m.
“We’ve had almost 400 people here, which is just the point.” Wells said.
There was a time when cosplay wasn’t as popular as it is today, according to Wells. But that has changed a lot in recent years.
“Pop culture is really mainstream now” he said. “Shows like ‘The Big Bang Theory’ helped bring it to the mainstream.”
Sources
2/ https://www.messengernews.net/news/local-news/2021/07/this-is-awesome/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]