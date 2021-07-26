It’s awesome | News, Sports, Jobs

The mask Robert Beebe, of Jefferson, wore on Saturday was not for public health reasons. Although he wants the cone-shaped mask to work the same.

Beebe sported a steampunk look at a Quad Con in Fort Frenzy. Hundreds of people attended the event, which gave fans the chance to dress like their favorite character, play games, and purchase comics and toys.

“In fact, I ordered the mask at the start of the pandemic as a joke”, he said. “I thought I could wear it like a real mask.”

He ended up wearing a real face mask recommended by the CDC during the pandemic.

“I was going to wear it (in the shape of a cone) to the store, but I was told that it would scare the children” said Beebe.

Meanwhile, Dakota City’s Kevin Ehrhardt was happy to get his hands on some new comics.

“I have cool comics” said Ehrhardt. “He signed them and did some illustrations in there. He did some original illustrations for me.

The artist who created this particular comic is Camron Johnson from central Illinois. He did illustrations for comics, trading cards and novels.

“It’s awesome,” said Ehrhardt. “The work that they (the artists) do is awesome. I wish I could draw like this.

Tanner Gehling and his friend Cody Cornelius, both from Carroll, were happy to have the opportunity to dress like their favorite superheroes.

Gehling disguised himself as Batman, while Cornelius did his best Thor impersonation.

“He’s always been a favorite of mine” Gehling said. “I also love the comics and new versions of him.”

Gehling met Cornelius in high school. They went to their first Quad Con in Des Moines six years ago.

“This is very fun,” said Cornelius.

He chose the character of Thor after watching the ” The Avengers “ movie.

“I was in California when I saw the movie ‘Avengers'”, said Cornelius. “I didn’t like Iron Man because he talks too much. Thor has my attitude.

Jade Yates, 12, of Iowa Falls, attended her first Saturday.

She dressed up as Sonia Nevermind from the video game “Danganronpa.”

Yates was accompanied by Skylar Warmbier, 19, and Rian Dau, 19, both from Indianola.

Warmbier disguised as Fiona Gilman from the video game “Identity V.”

Dau disguised as L Lawliet from the animated series “Death threat.”

“I like being able to show my cosplays” said Warmbier.

Dau said that being around other people with similar interests is nice.

“See other people who like what you like” said Dau.

Ethan Becker, owner of Dungeons and Dodgers, 1018 Central Ave., was one of the vendors in attendance.

He was happy with the turnout.

“Tons of people and it’s been like this all day,” Becker said. “We have a cosplay parade, comic book vendors, a ‘Smash Brothers’ video game tournament and a lot of other things.”

John Wells, Davenport, was the event coordinator.

He wore hot pink pants for the convention.

“It’s so people know I’m the boss” he said.

Wells coordinates Quad Cons throughout the Midwest.

“We do these shows from St. Louis to Rockford, Illinois, to Omaha,” he said. “Fort Frenzy was kind enough to let us try a show here. Vendors and artists from as far away as Saint-Louis are here.

In terms of produce, Wells said there is a nice variety.

“We have comics and toys worth two, three or four thousand dollars,” he said. “We also have comics that are a dollar for our more casual fans. There is something for everyone.

According to Wells, about 400 people had already walked through the door by noon. And the show didn’t end until 4 p.m.

“We’ve had almost 400 people here, which is just the point.” Wells said.

There was a time when cosplay wasn’t as popular as it is today, according to Wells. But that has changed a lot in recent years.

“Pop culture is really mainstream now” he said. “Shows like ‘The Big Bang Theory’ helped bring it to the mainstream.”