



TOKYO SUMMER OLYMPIC GAMES 2020 After scoring six medals in the first finals of the week, the United States came back to earth a bit tonight, registering just one individual medal and finishing 4th in a few events, before concluding the session. dramatically. The night’s first event turned out to be a harbinger of things to come, as the US record holder Torri Huske touched 4th place in the 100 butterfly, missing a medal by just 0.01 seconds and finishing about a tenth of a second slower than his US practice record. The 400 men’s freestyle was another prime example of the session’s mixed results. Townley Haas, who finished 5th in that event in 2016, missed the final after swimming slower than his time in the preliminaries. However, Kieran smith, who surprised for the bronze medal in the 400 freestyle yesterday, approached home plate with a life-best time of 1: 45.07. This takes him from 8th to 6th place among the American swimmers in this event. In addition, this is the 3rd consecutive Olympic Games in which a swimmer from the University of Florida will represent the United States in the men’s 200 freestyle final, following Conor Dwyer in 2016 and Ryan Lochte in 2012. Dwyer has won bronze, while Lochte finished 4th. Smith qualifying for the final also marks a bit of redemption for the American middle distance crew after neither Haas nor Andrew Seliskar reached the final at the 2019 World Championships. Looking further down the timeline, the big question now is what Haas can do on the free 4 × 200 relay. He’s historically brought big relay spreads, including a memorable 1: 43.78 anchoring the 2018 Pan Pacs relay to gold after scoring 1: 45.56 individually, and the United States will likely need him to. come back big to stay in the medal hunt. In the 100 back, Ryan murphy looked smooth, easily qualifying for the final, but Hunter Armstrong missed the final after finishing tied for 9th. This is the first time since 1988 since the United States will not have two men in the 100 backstroke final, and will also end the United States’ three Olympic Games streak of securing two medals in this event. The women did their part in the 100 back, as Regan smith set an Olympic record and Rhyan White also reached the final safely. The United States came out on a high note because single Villasenor, Blake pieroni, Bowen Becker, and Zach Apple clocked the 3rd fastest 4 × 100 free relay time on record en route to gold. As we’ll note below, the Canadians also had a great day, winning an individual gold medal and setting a total of three national records. Quick shots Maggie MacNeil The 100 butterfly gold medal makes her the first Canadian to win a gold medal in this event.

The 100 butterfly gold medal makes her the first Canadian to win a gold medal in this event. The 80s are making a comeback, right? Canadas Brent Hayden , born October 1983, clocked a first run of 47.99 in the men’s 4 × 100 freestyle relay. Hayden holds the Canadian record with a 47.27 return in 2009.

, born October 1983, clocked a first run of 47.99 in the men’s 4 × 100 freestyle relay. Hayden holds the Canadian record with a 47.27 return in 2009. As was probably the case after the US Trials, this was the first Olympics since 1984 that there was no swimmer or former Texas Longhorn student in the US Men’s 4 × 100 Free Relay. National Records There aren’t many records where the Canadian national record is faster than the US record, but Maggie MacNeil ‘s 55.59 in the 100 butterflies set not only the national record, but also the Americas record for the fastest time by a swimmer in North America or South America. Ryan Cochrane is the only other Canadian swimmer to currently win an Americas record, clocking 7: 41.86 in the 2011 800 freestyle.

‘s 55.59 in the 100 butterflies set not only the national record, but also the Americas record for the fastest time by a swimmer in North America or South America. Ryan Cochrane is the only other Canadian swimmer to currently win an Americas record, clocking 7: 41.86 in the 2011 800 freestyle. barbados Alex sober set a national record in the men’s 200 freestyle prelims with a time of 1: 48.09. Sobers also holds Barbados records in the 100 and 400 freestyle.

set a national record in the men’s 200 freestyle prelims with a time of 1: 48.09. Sobers also holds Barbados records in the 100 and 400 freestyle. At the other end of Hayden’s age spectrum, 14-year-old Summer McIntosh clocked 4: 02.72 to break the Canadian record in the 400 freestyle.

At the end of the final session, Brent Hayden, Joshua Liendo Edwards, Yuri Kisil, Markus Thormeyer combined to set a Canadian record in the 4 × 100 free relay with a time of 3: 10.82. North American medal table after day 2 NATION TOTAL MEDALS GOLD SILVER BRONZE United States 8 2 3 3 Canada 2 1 1

