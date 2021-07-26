The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur news and links for Monday July 26





Hello everyone! At the top today is midfielder RIa Percival, who competes in the Olympics with New Zealand. Walk of the day All of the uniforms that I have judged over the past few weeks served as really good preparation for the opening ceremonial outfit of the biggest fashion moment at the Olympics. Creating these looks ends up being the task of famous designers all over the world, and many don’t waste the opportunity to create a memorable look. What I discovered along the way is that despite the heat and humidity of Tokyo, the opening ceremony of the Olympics is a great place for a great jacket. For a sporting event, there were only a few really good track jackets. Portugal had a cool one even if it didn’t allude to the national colors. The Sierra Leones did, however, and also sported one of the ceremony’s big prints. Photo by Jamie Squire / Getty Images Many opted for formal coats, and there were a few noteworthy. Countries like Ghana, Guatemala, Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia have been creative while sticking to the basics. Indias was the first formal coat that I really liked as I watched the Opening Ceremony live, especially the men’s jacket. Photo by ANDREJ ISAKOVIC / AFP via Getty Images Many also referred to styles native to their country and its traditions, perhaps the best part of any opening ceremony. A few of my favorites in this category were Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Sri Lanka, Sudan and Tuvalu. Bhutan managed to register two very good outfits, one for its male athletes and the other for its female athletes. Photo by Jamie Squire / Getty Images A lot of countries have gone for a more casual look, and I think only two made it through the briefing: Brazil, another country with a great print, and the Netherlands. Some of the Dutch female athletes wore a simple wetsuit, which in my opinion is very useful for the hard-hitting orange the country is known for in the sports world. Photo by Patrick Smith / Getty Images The casual look was apparently hard to nail, however. I didn’t find a lot of terrible outfits, but most of the ones I did were attempts at streetwear. Italy was a generally hated look, with Cape Verde, Slovenia and Ukraine providing contenders in this category as well. No one deserved my dislike the way the swiss tracksuit did, although the faded brick that looks almost brown is not a good use of red on the country’s flag. Photo by BEN STANSALL / AFP via Getty Images The worst of the worst, however, is in Belgium. I can only wonder what the idea was and why they thought it was the preferred execution. It’s as if a souvenir shop decides to go into fashion. Photo by Hannah McKay – Pool / Getty Images tl; dr: The best and worst Olympics Opening Ceremony outfits. Stay informed, read this: ex-French international Patrice Evra argues that football clubs can do more to eradicate racism through education Links of the day Haiti former chief of referees Rosnick Grant has been banned for life by FIFA for sexual misconduct. Bristol director Joey Barton was charged with assault after a woman sustained head injuries. PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino signed a new contract with the club until 2023. Orlando Pride hired Becky Burleigh as interim coach following the resignation of Marc Skinner. Transfers: Chelsea signed Lauren James from Manchester United, with Hannah Blundell in the other direction; Brentford signed Myles Peart-Harris from Chelsea; Birmingham signed Louise Quinn of Fiorentina Further reading: Fabrizio Romano on Tottenhams new football manager Fabio Paratici and how he works for the keeper

