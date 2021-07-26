Man hopes to remember classmate killed decades ago in West Side laundry rug

Saint Anthony The classmate of a girl who stabbed in 1988 hopes to keep his memory alive 33 years later.

Christopher Palmer, 42, was around eight when he attended Westwood Terrace Elementary School with 7-year-old Jennifer Sue Delgado.

Over time, your memories start to fade, Palmer said. It has been over 30 years. I remember she was just a sweet, young, good student who had a lot of friends. I remember she would wear this particular dress. It was like a Mexican style dress. It was red and covered with little flowers. Every time I see someone wearing this kind of dress I think of Jennifer and I’m glad she was wearing it in our sophomore class photo because to me it was just Jennifer.

A d

Unfortunately on June 6, 1988, Jennifer was stabbed along with her mother by a man who, to date, has not been caught.

She was in a laundromat on the corner of Westrock and Westoak Road doing laundry with her mother.

Palmer said it was difficult to navigate as a child.

I knew what had happened, he said. Someone had come in and was frustrated with the vending machine and stabbed them. I guess it was the innocence of a child because I didn’t think much about it. I knew I was sad that she was gone, but as an adult you get older and you think life is limited and life is precious.

Twenty years ago, Palmer reunited his classmates in the same place where Jennifer was killed, which is now a credit union.

A d

Together, they held a vigil in his honor.

The killer still hasn’t been caught and people are forgetting about this case and wanted to do something more permanent, Palmer said. At first I wanted to have some sort of little stone memorial around the corner where it happened, but it didn’t seem like the best route to take.

Then he decided to continue the designation of a part of Westrock in honor of Jennifer. He wants to call it Jennifer Sue Delgado Memorial Way.

He said that as a father and as a man his case weighed heavily on him.

I didn’t realize it until I got older and graduated from high school and started doing all these things as an adult that I started to think about Jennifer and things. that she hadn’t had a chance to do, Palmer said. Murder of any kind is horrific, but for something as crazy as the way it unfolded and one more child. I just hope it touches their hearts to make sure this little girl is never forgotten.

A d

Palmer is now raising funds to pay for the application fees and production of panels that would cost at least $ 5,000.

I want his family to know that Jennifer is not forgotten, he said. And that she is missed by all her classmates to this day. If all of this comes to fruition and these signs are on display, I hope it inspires those who meet him who have never even known her, but they are looking for the story and can read about Jennifer and maybe they can take away from an appreciation of the brevity of life.

The pandemic has caused a delay in donations to the Palmers cause, but if you would like to help you can contact him directly at [email protected]

If you have any information that may be useful to investigators in the closed case, please call the San Antonio Police Department Cold Case Whistleblower Line.