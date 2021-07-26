CFDA and IMG team up to present New York Fashion Week program – WWD

Have the CFDA and IMG forged a truce?

In a flip-flop, the Council of Fashion Designers of America, in partnership with IMG, released the official New York Fashion Week schedule as part of the U.S. collections calendar.

The shows, which run September 8-12, celebrate New York City’s reopening with in-person performances after two seasons of mostly digital presentations. In total, 91 shows and presentations by American and international designers are planned.

The CFDA owns and manages the Fashion Calendar, including the Official NYFW Calendar as part of the American Collections Calendar. IMG is the official organizer and operator of the event and NYFW’s official central hub, NYFW: The Shows, which will be held primarily at Spring Studios, as well as other venues.

Historically, CFDA and IMG, which have different functions, have released separate show schedules for NYFW, although multiple designers appear on the two. IMG has already added extra days to what CFDA considered to be “official” show dates – all contributing to a confusing week of show. As the two organizations repeatedly said that they were working together, there always seemed to be a divide and observers wondered which organization is really in charge of New York Fashion Week?

But this season, the CFDA and IMG have said they are working “hand in hand” to organize it.

“The CFDA and IMG have always worked in tandem on the official schedule to ensure that shows and presentations were aligned,” said Steven Kolb, chief executive of CFDA. “With the return of in-person shows this season and the anticipation and excitement surrounding New York Fashion Week, it was more imperative than ever to have a clear and consistent schedule, which is why we have strengthened our collaboration and publish a unified, official calendar of the NYFW.

NYFW will debut with Ulla Johnson on September 8 at 9 a.m. and end with Tom Ford on September 12 at 8 p.m. Other highlights include the return to New York of Thom Browne and Altuzarra, as well as the anniversary collections of Carolina Herrera and Rachel. Comey. The program also features Michael Kors, Gabriela Hearst, Tory Burch, Anna Sui, Oscar de la Renta, 3.1 Phillip Lim, Sergio Hudson, Adam Lippes, Tanya Taylor, Maryam Nassir Zadeh, Monse, Coach, Proenza Schouler, Rodarte, Brandon Maxwell, Zero Maria Cornejo, Markarian, Telfar, Khaite, Staud, Jason Wu, Jonathan Simkhai, Dennis Basso, Kevan Hall, Cinq a Sept, Cynthia Rowley, Veronica Beard, Victor Glemaud and Rebecca Minkoff.

The CFDA said it welcomes international designers such as Moschino by Jeremy Scott, Peter Dundas from Dundas and Peter Do to the NYFW program. Other highlights include 2021 CFDA / Vogue Fashion Fund finalists Hanifa, Willy Chavarria, LaQuan Smith, Eckhaus Latta, KHIRY, Batsheva, Theophilio, Studio 189, House of Aama and Kenneth Nicholson, and New York Men’s Day.

As reported, NYFW will feature the launch of the IMG Fashion Alliance, which supports 11 American designers during NYFW for the next three seasons at Spring Studios. They are Telfar, Rodarte, Proenza Schouler, Altuzarra, Brandon Maxwell, Prabal Gurung, Sergio Hudson, Monse, Jason Wu, LaQuan Smith and Markarian.

By working together, the organizations seek to strengthen and reaffirm New York as the fashion capital of the world with a shared vision of promoting creativity and commerce, they said. Their increased rapprochement comes as the industry aims to celebrate American fashion in September with the return of the IRL shows as well as the new exhibit at the Costume Institute, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” which will bow with the Met Gala. . September 13, the day after the Ford show. He will be Honorary President with Anna Wintour and Adam Mosseri, while Billie Eilish, Amanda Gorman, Timothée Chalamet and Naomi Osaka will be the Co-Presidents.

“New York Fashion Week is back with a diverse line representative of the future of American fashion,” said Kolb. “Our fashion industry has come together as we continue to emerge from the pandemic, and a spirit of collaboration is paramount to the success of our creative talents. Working in tandem with IMG has allowed us to present a unique official program of shows and presentations for New York Fashion Week as part of the American collections calendar.

Leslie Russo, President of IMG Fashion Events and Properties, said, “As we look forward to this September season, we are proud to partner with CFDA to support the revitalization of New York Fashion Week. It’s time to rebuild, and only together can we ensure New York City remains the thriving fashion capital that it is.

The American Collections Calendar was created as a response from the CFDA to support designers who showcase collections outside of traditional market week dates. This includes the Christian Siriano and Harlem’s Fashion Row shows which will be held on September 7th.

Shows and presentations will continue to be presented through Runway360, CFDA’s centralized digital hub and business tool to support American fashion brands throughout the year, particularly during the women’s, men’s, women’s and women’s markets. pre-collections and the New York bridal company with their national and international and global exhibition. Runway360 is in partnership with American Express.

The in-person shows will take place under New York State health guidelines, and the CFDA will advise show designers and producers on best practices through an expanded memo on health, wellness, and performance. diversity.

Asked about the synergies they expect to achieve by working together, Kolb told WWD: Creators who exhibit during the week. He said the CFDA and IMG are working more closely and collaboratively than ever on organizing NYFW “to put the spotlight on the creators of the US fashion market on the world stage.”

As to whether the seminars and events surrounding New York Fashion Week will be jointly sponsored, Russo told NYFW: The expanded show schedule will be released later this summer and will include additional designers, digital releases, lineup and events. specials beyond the shows and is organized by IMG.

Kolb noted that the relationship is an ongoing one and they look forward to evolving it in the seasons to come.

Discussing whether they sat down together to determine the schedule and whether there were people from both organizations assigned to the task, Kolb said, “CFDA and IMG have always worked this way, but never really have. publicly discussed. We align with the programming of the shows to ensure that there are no major conflicts in timing and location and that the week goes as smoothly as possible. “

Asked what they anticipate to be some of the challenges, Kolb said: “There is always the challenge of dealing with over 100 designers, locations, hair / makeup teams, model conflicts and more – this requires all parties stakeholders are collaborating, and this season we have the American fashion industry coming together more than ever for NYFW’s biggest hit.

Kolb noted that with their joint efforts, CFDA would not get involved in production, and Kolb and Russo confirmed that there would be no revenue sharing. “IMG Focus is our in-house production company for NYFW: The Shows and produces the central hub, programming, special events and fashion shows,” said Russo. “There has been incredible interest in live events this season, our strengthened partnership with the CFDA is just one of IMG’s initiatives that are rebuilding a stronger NYFW.” Russo noted that the new presenting partner for NYFW: The Shows is Afterpay, and they will have several new partners they will reveal closer to the event.

Industry consultant Fern Mallis reacted favorably to the news of the two organizations working more closely together.

“If the CFDA is to play a leading role, there should be one timeline,” said Mallis, who was the executive director of CFDA and created 7th on Sixth, which produced the fashion shows and was sold. at IMG in 2001. “All the entities must work together for a common goal. There is no reason why they cannot support each other.

Kolb said he was excited that NYFW: The Shows was being held at Spring Studios, and noted that there were designers who would choose to showcase their collections in other venues as well.

As reported, the Fifth Avenue Association plans to host parades and events at 608 Fifth Avenue in September. The three-story venue will be transformed into a runway, presentation and activation space for designers and brands.

In addition, the CFDA announced that it has renewed Tom Ford’s contract as president of the CFDA for a new one-year term. When Ford took on the role in 2019, he said he would be signing up for a two-year term. He was not available to comment on his one-year extension.

Ford’s tenure has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. With a key goal being diversity, Ford’s first move was to secure the election to the CFDA board of directors of four people of color: Virgil Abloh, Maria Cornejo, Carly Cushnie and Kerby Jean-Raymond. The CFDA responded to the COVID-19 crisis by launching the A Common Thread Campaign, a fundraising and storytelling initiative led by Vogue and in collaboration with the CFDA. Ford also promoted former CFDA CFDA CaSandra Diggs to president, hired Bonnie Morrison as director of equity, growth and engagement and created the Black Advisory Board, chaired by Tracy Reese, CFDA Vice President.

Ford also renamed the New York Fashion Week calendar to the American Collections Calendar. With an increasing number of American designers showing their collections later in the season and sometimes outside New York, whether in Europe, Asia or other key markets, Ford has decided that the CFDA should include all designers. Americans in the calendar and on Runway360, its digital platform.

Ironically, when Ford got the job, he was asked in September 2019 about IMG’s decision to relaunch the two-day show schedule, as CFDA tried to condense the schedule. “It was new to me,” Ford said of the extent of these emissions considered by the CFDA to be “off schedule.” “I’m like ‘IMG – who? What? Well, I’m glad to know that because I’ll have to face them next season… But yeah, the point of trying to do five days is to try to do five days.

