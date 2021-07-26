Megan Thee Stallion amazes fans in nude dress: “Amazing!”





Megan Thee Stallion made history last week as the first female rapper to cover Sports Illustrated swimsuit problem and celebrated by attending the launch party wearing a dress that redefined the meaning of a nude dress. The tailored sheer dress, designed by Natalia Fender, featured a dramatic cutout that started at the top of her hip and ran down her leg. Megan Thee Stallion attended the launch party for the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue, which she is the cover star of, in a nude dress that fans loved. Photo: Getty The dress was covered with crystals and the slit was held by a series of strass threads. Take from Instagram, Natalia said, “The dress required over 1,800 feet of silver chain to make. It’s completely handmade – we don’t cut any textiles (we literally braid it to fit each person using our technique. patented). “We used 40 feet of vintage Swarovski silver chain for the leg chains. Additional Swarovski crystals were ringed into each strand. We even added crystals to the Dolce & Gabbana shoes.” RELATED Megan shared photos from the event on Instagram with fans going crazy for the photos, especially the fact that she didn’t edit them. “Superb!” one follower wrote, while another added: “These are natural stretch marks to me.” “It’s refreshing to see a natural body,” someone else wrote. Megan celebrated her landmark cover last week by writing: “REAL SPORTS S ** T ILLUSTRATED SWIMSUIT EDITION COVER MODEL!” Photo: Illustrated sports “Finally… Someone who isn’t afraid to show us stretch marks on the skin,” added a fourth. “You are unreal,” commented one person. Megan celebrated her landmark cover last week by writing: “REAL SPORTS ILLUSTRATED SWIMSUIT EDITION COVER MODEL S ** T !!! You first female rapper on the cover of @si_swimsuit I want to thank all the strong women in my life who have inspired me to love my body and live my best hot girl life. “It means the world to me to be on this DREAM COME TRUE blanket !!” The story continues “I have always been comfortable and confident in my own skin,” she told the magazine. “I have to give props to the strong women who raised me. My family has always made me feel really good about myself. I hadn’t realized how lucky I was to have grown up in such an environment. “ The cover of Sports Illustrated was her second landmark moment this year, with Megan becoming the first female rapper since Lauryn Hill to win the Grammy Award for Best New Artist. Never miss a thing. Sign up for the daily Yahoo Lifestyles newsletter. Or if you have an idea for a story, write to us at [email protected].

