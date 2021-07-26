Even Carrie Bradshaw recycles her wardrobe





Photo: Getty Images Over the past few weeks, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis have toured * And Just Like ThatHBO Max’s upcoming Sex and the City reboot* around New York. The show’s main plot points may still be under wraps, but it wouldn’t be Sex and the city without a few stellar looks from Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte. So far, Carrie has offered chic New York flair, sleek Miranda pants looks, and sleek (and chic neighborhood-worthy) Charlotte day dresses. All that’s missing is Kim Cattrall in her iconic Samantha jumpsuits, and the original quartet would have been complete. Despite being the riskiest fashionista of the bunch, Carrie still sticks to her signature styles like high heels and her favorite Fendi Baguette bag. It looks like many other iconic Carrie fashion staples from the OG series are making a comeback in the new series, as even a fashion addict like herself sees the benefits of recycling and buying her own wardrobe. One of the first pieces we saw making a comeback was a large studded black leather belt. by Streets to come. In the new reboot, Carrie wears it with a pink Carolina Herrera shirtdress and black pumps; she wore it for the first time with a few different outfits in the 2008 Sex and the city movie. Another carrie’s new outfit includes two accessories that her character has worn before. Wearing a square white blazer, white blouse and green pants, Carrie accessorized the look with blue Manolo Blahnik Hangisi pumps from the 2008 film, and a giant flower brooch, which @everyoutfitonsatc said she wore in season three with a fur coat. Photo: Getty Images Carrie’s Favorite Belt, from the 2008 movie Photo: courtesy Everett Collection There were even more subtle references to the old outfits Carrie wore. When Parker recently stepped out into character swinging a Dries Van Noten floral blazer, her feathered cap was also reminiscent of the giant feather headdress that Carrie wore when marrying Big in the 2008 film. All of these styling choices are a nifty way to make the character feel authentic and real, because that does not keep closet favorites? And best of all, these are just a few of the fashion revivals we’ve seen on the new show, filming is just getting started! So keep your eyes peeled for even more pieces to revive, because something tells us that the Carries 2021 style mantra is all about recycling and re-wearing. Carrie with her favorite Fendi Baguette bag Photo: Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

