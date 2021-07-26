Mouni Roy or Khushi Kapoor, who wore the risky floral dress with the slit thighs better? | Fashion trends





Actress Mouni Roy is spreading the sun and glamor on social media with her latest Instagram look. The diva posted several photos of herself wearing an off-the-shoulder yellow floral dress with a thigh slit to Instagram today. Earlier, Khushi Kapoor also posted photos of her wearing a different version of the ensemble. Mouni shared a series of photos wearing the same dress in two posts on The Gram. Mouni’s thigh-high slit dress comes from the shelves of an international brand Atelier Romea Adler. The dress is called Alicia and is available on the label’s website. it’s worth it 22 278. If you want to add some look to your wardrobe, we have some news for you, this set will be perfect to enjoy the summer parties by the pool. + ALSO READ: Mouni Roy’s block-printed sharara set is perfect for the monsoon, here’s what it costs Mouni wore the ensemble like an off-the-shoulder piece in some photos, and in others, she draped her sleeves over her shoulders. Her midi dress featured a white, pink and green floral pattern and a wide square neckline with gathered details to the front. The waist of the dress was cinched with a corset style belt attached at the midi. The risky thigh-high slit added a chic and sexy vibe to the otherwise understated floral look. + Mouni chose his signature minimalist style with the floral ensemble. She accessorized it with a delicate gold chain adorned with a pretty pendant. the Brahmastra the actor left his blow-dried hair open in a middle parting and embellished her look with a pink lip undertone, kohl-adorned eyes with stylish liner on the lids, well-defined eyebrows, rosy makeup , flushed cheeks and subtle shadow eyes. A similar version of Mouni’s dress was previously worn by Khushi Kapoor. While Mouni wore a yellow floral dress, Khushi chose a purple version of the corset belted floral dress with a thigh slit. Khushi’s dress was from a label called House of CB. + Who do you think wore the dress the best? Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitteris

