What it’s really like to work in fashion compared to what we see in the movies

Celebrating its 15th anniversary, Le Diable wears Prada remains a cultural phenomenon that has shaped our view of the fashion industry. The renowned portrayal of Meryl Streeps from Miranda Priestly, the fierce editor-in-chief of Runway magazine, is an image the world will not soon forget. Priestlys effortlessly delivered their famous slogan, That’s it, with a gravity that clearly described fashion as a high-stress, high-stakes industry, with no tolerance for the slightest hint of incompetence.

The Devil Wears Prada isn’t the only media portrayal of the fashion industry as a glamorous and impenetrable space where dreams are both shattered and fulfilled. In 101 Dalmatians, Cruella De Vil is a designer whose love of fashion drives her to criminal extremes to get the coat of the season. Ryan Murphys Halston’s miniseries on Netflix recently gave a preview of the designer, who was prone to big gestures of affection and verbal abuse from his colleagues, providing another misunderstood genius trope that will take out anyone not aligned with him. his vision.

But how accurate are these cinematic representations in reality? Four professionals from the fashion industry shared their views on what it’s really like to work in fashion.

I don’t feel like these interpretations reflect what hard work is and how you are rewarded, said Heather David, who worked as internal public relations for Balenciaga and Alexander Wang. When I was young, my boss looked like Miranda Priestly, criticizing my work. I realized she was pushing me because she saw more in me. Her push helped mebecome a better worker and a better leader.

David described Balenciaga’s environment as structured and traditional, and said there was a disconnect between media representations and the reality of fashion.

Films show interns traveling to Paris or using the fashion locker room. I don’t think that’s realistic at all, says David.

The fashion wardrobe scene in The Devil Wears Prada sparked millions of dreams that an intern could simply take a Fendi poncho and turn it into a personal wardrobe makeover. But that’s not real life. I think people get into naive fashion and only see these stories, David said.

Cymone Williamson, a former publicist who worked for DE Marketing and All the Rage brands, shared a similar sentiment. People don’t morph, she told HuffPost. I have never met someone who had no experience and who became a fashion prodigy.

Williamson said The Devil Wears Prada thickened his skin, however. I was prepared to be treated badly. My experience was a soft version of what you see in the movies. I was surprised that I didn’t get fired when someone was having a bad day or I made a mistake.

The Halston miniseries features tantrums and licks galore, there’s a scene in which Halston’s career is on the decline and he bursts into his studio shouting at a designer for submitting a sketch without his approval.

Williamson said temper tantrums are not unheard of in the real world. She recalled a case with an employer in a public relations showroom: I had a boss who was upset about losing an account. My office was the first office [near him], and he walked in and pushed everything off my desk. Everyone felt the anger.

The 2021 film Cruella addresses the power dynamic between management and employees.The main character of Emma Stones finds herself in a tense environment early in her career, where she works with a designer who reigns with an iron fist.

Recent headlines show that abuse of staff, both by designers and organizations, is still a problem in the fashion industry. Brands such as Refinery 29 and Repellent, for example, have been called in recent years.

513 designer Jerome Lamaar, also known asThe stylish monk, is familiar with the antics of the industry. Starting with Baby Phat (directed by Kimora Lee Simmons) at the age of 15, Lamaar said his trajectory was similar to what he saw on the film.

Most are on point. I feel that my life is very funny, he said. In this 1957 film, Jo Stockton, played by Audrey Hepburn, is a young librarian who emerges from obscurity and becomes a model at the height of fashion. While this is pure cinematic magic, Lamaars’ 20-year career is one in a million, which isn’t the norm.

He recalled a case where a well-known PR person didn’t recognize me and I was visiting a friends lounge. She kicked me out of the backstage, and these are the old guards that the movies represent. He added: It’s because they’re stressed out and it happens during Fashion Week.

Julian J. Callis, who worked for the Nicki Minaj and Ralph Lauren collection, explained that while many films portray young women groomed to be the future of fashion, they mostly focus on the character making a makeover. glamorous beauty and ignore the real hard work that goes into a career in fashion. These films don’t show the gray area of ​​starting at the bottom and working upwards, he explained.

So, before you submit this application to become the next intern at your favorite fashion magazine, remember that all is not well in the fashion closets and travel to Paris.

