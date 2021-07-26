Fashion
Kilgore ISD Makes Minor Dress Code Changes for Start of School Year | New
With the new school year fast approaching, the people of Kilgore are getting ready for the first day back to school. In preparation for the start of the 2021-22 school year, Kilgore ISD board members recently made several small adjustments to the school’s dress code.
Board members approved four changes to campus dress codes at their June 28 meeting.
Superintendent Andy Baker outlined the recommended changes to the board, the first of which clarified the district’s hair dye policy.
Last year’s dress code stipulated that students’ hair should be groomed, clean and well-groomed and natural in color, whether brown, red, black or blonde. It should not cover the eyes or be styled in a way that draws undue attention or points more than 2 inches, he said. The recommendation for this year is to change this wording to read: Hair should be neat, clean and well-groomed. Dyed hair that attracts undue attention is not allowed. Hair should not cover the eyes or be styled in a way that unduly attracts attention or spikes more than 2 inches.
He explained that the use of the term natural hair color has caused problems in the past.
Part of the problem that we have consistently year after year is that college students may want to dye their hair brown to blonde, well, that’s technically not their natural hair color. So if you follow the letter of our dress code, this student would be breaking our dress code. This is the idea of rearranging the wording as follows: if it was dyed and caused undue attention, it would not be allowed.
Council member Jason Smith asked if the amended dress code policy on dyed hair would apply to students dying only part of their hair, such as their bangs.
If it causes any undue attention, it won’t be allowed, Baker said.
The superintendent noted that the original draft dress code changes submitted to him by campus administrators and faculty did not specifically prohibit hair dyed an unnatural color. However, he changed the wording to specifically ban dyed hair that might attract undue attention or cause distractions in a learning environment.
I’m not going to recommend that students be allowed to come to school with blue or green hair. I’m not going to do this, he explained.
Board member Jason Smith said at one point in his life he was more averse to unnatural hair colors for college students, but had changed his attitude on the issue. It was the only vote opposed to the amendment, but it carried by majority.
Baker added that the change would take effect for both elementary and secondary dress codes.
Another change in dress code specifically relates to fitted leggings or yoga pants worn by students.
They can wear them if they can wear a top and it still covers until it’s no shorter than 3 inches above the knee, explained April Cox, principal of Kilgore High School.
It should be a shirt long enough for them to sit down and cover up.
Baked said language has also been added to the dress code to allow girls to wear nail polish on elementary campuses, but artificial nails and items like false eyelashes are prohibited.
The final dress code amendment is a sign that times are changing compared to last year’s circumstances.
We all know the state’s face cover mandate has been removed, so we need to change the dress code to make them (face covers) optional, not mandatory, Baker said.
Dress codes for elementary and secondary campuses can be viewed, in English and Spanish, at www.KISD.org.
