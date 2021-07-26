Susanne Khan kills comfy loungewear from shapewear brand Kim Kardashians, Skims | Fashion trends





It’s no secret that the minimalist fashion of neutrals is the mainstay of the wardrobe despite their understated palette and that Sussanne Khans smokes a hot image in a pink clay-colored loungewear from shapewear label Kim Kardashians, Skims, is sufficient to support our claim. Taking inspiration from fashion for those who want to look cool with minimal effort, Sussanne took a hassle-free approach as she stunned in comfy loungewear and set the internet on fire to all good reasons while making us fall in love with neutrals this season. Drawing on her social media handling, Sussanne gave fans a taste of her scorching look and turned heads with her fashion choices, even in subtle undertones and muted hues. The photo showed her donning a cozy knit tank top designed to provide warmth, comfort and a snug fit. Made of soft, stretchy loop yarn and featuring a flattering square scoop neck, the top was paired with a pair of super soft knit sweatpants that were made of plush loop yarn. Fitted to the natural waistline and spotting the elasticated waist cuffs, the pink clay-colored joggers and tank tops looked timeless as they matched the neutral fashion trend from head to toe, easy to style, replicate and fit. adorn. Accessorizing her look with a black wristwatch, Susanne completed her outfit with a pair of black heels adorned with multicolored pearls. Leaving her silky tresses open over her shoulders in her signature mid-length hairstyle, Sussanne amplified the glam quotient with a pop of pink lipstick, smoky eye makeup, and filled eyebrows. Posing in front of a mirror with a guest appearance by Malibu Khan, her Bichon Frize pet dog, Sussanne struck a relaxed pose in the loungewear. Taking a mirror selfie, she captioned the photo, @skims ufffff (sic) and punctuated it with a red heart and heart-in-eye emojis. Susanne Khan poses in Skims loungewear (Instagram / suzkr) Loungewear is awarded to Kim Kardashian’s shapewear line of underwear, Skims, which boasts of setting new standards by providing solutions for everyone with its line of underwear, loungewear and of shapewear. While the comfortable knit tank top originally costs 4,250 on the designer’s website, the joggers were priced at 7.200. Skims Susanne Khan Tank Top (skims.com) Skims Susanne Khan Tank Top (skims.com) Loungewear and athletic wear are quickly gaining the upper hand over street looks with their eccentricity, whether it’s stylish pajamas, mesh sports bras or kitsch print sweatpants. With lockdown still stepped up in several places, the loungewear trend is going round the world and style curators have already gone out of their way to creatively transform it into mainstream fashion. Serving a laid back aesthetic in the fashion world is the new trend among fashionistas that takes our love of pajama lounging to the next level and has us hooked with a strong desire not to leave the warm, soft bed but in a comfortable one. , fashionable, chic and well-groomed. Needless to say, while comfort wear and workout wear have a moment in the fashion world, lounge wear has become a celebrity-endorsed holiday trend and lockdown fashion even in the post world. -pandemic which sees shirts being replaced by oversized t-shirts, buddy while Pajamas are here to dominate our wardrobes instead of jeans. Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

