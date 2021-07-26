War Paint For Men Opens World’s First Men’s Makeup Store





British beauty brand War Paint for Men, known for its tinted moisturizers, concealers, beard and eyebrow gels, has opened the world’s first men’s makeup store on Carnaby Street in London. The store carries the full line of War Paint for Men products and offers men the opportunity to learn about makeup options and trial products. The space also offers beauty technology, including Designed by Me, the world’s first fully personalized service that creates a bespoke foundation or tinted moisturizer designed precisely for all skin tones in store. Other features include Ask Danny, an interactive digital question-and-answer session with founder Danny Gray. Consumers can put up a screen, displaying Danny seated in a chair, any questions about War Paint or men’s makeup. High-tech programming and pre-recorded responses will allow Danny to answer all consumer questions. War Paint for Men founder Danny Gray said in a statement: I am so proud and excited to open the world’s first branded men’s makeup store in London. For me, it was so important that it wasn’t just about opening a store to sell products, but creating a place for people to have an experience. I wanted to create a relaxed and inviting place to help men feel comfortable having a conversation and learning more about makeup, getting their hair cut, or even talking about mental health. All we were trying to do as a brand is to standardize men by using products and tools to help them feel more confident and our store is here to do just that. War Paint for Men, founded in 2015, sells its products in over 80 countries and has already opened the world’s first branded men’s makeup counter in a retail store in John Lewis. It is also stored at Harvey Nichols, https://fashionunited.uk/news/retail/war-paint-for-men-announces-retail-partnership-with-reiss/2020112552181 target = _self> Reiss , and MR Porter in the UK, Sephora in Australia, Loft in Japan and Arnotts in Ireland. Image: Courtesy of War Paint for Men Image: Courtesy of War Paint for Men Image: Courtesy of War Paint for Men Image: Courtesy of War Paint for Men Image: Courtesy of War Paint for Men Image: Courtesy of War Paint for Men

