Fashion
Rent The Runway focuses on the resale of fast growing clothing
Soon we will see COVID-19 and all rebound despite people returning to their offices. They can be there full time or hybrid, alternating days at the office and days at home. I’ve heard from many executives asking their fully immunized associates to come to their desks after Labor Day. With this timing now in a few weeks, I imagine many are wondering: What am I going to wear?
I still remember the cover of The New Yorker magazine of a young woman working at a computer. She wore a stunning blouse and earrings, complemented by sports shorts and slippers. I love the image after all, no one could see their clothes under the blouse because computers limit visibility. Many of us were dressed very casually and found the use of computers in our homes comfortable.
But things will change when workers return to the office where they see each other from head to toe. Almost everyone will need to have a new outfit to go to work. In fact, the stores are counting on it; they are ready with the fall fashion merchandise. In addition to back-to-school shoppers, stores also expect an increase in the return to work. Young people will be looking for fashion looks that match their tastes. Maybe a brand they bought before the pandemic – maybe a famous brand like Ralph Lauren or maybe looking for a new look.
Where are customers going to buy their new wardrobes? Will they go back to the preferred brands and retailers that have a proven track record? Or maybe they’ll try something completely different – maybe a rental garment from Rent the track or tap into the growing resale market. Today, it’s easier than ever to shop in the resale market; not only do some brands buy and resell their own merchandise, resale company ThredUP now sells their used merchandise in many chain stores in Macys
Now we see that Rent the Runway has announced that they will be made public, although no concrete information is available since their confidential filing with the SEC.
However, Rent the Runway has several black spots that can scare away investors. The company, founded in 2009, first marketed dresses for special occasions and then expanded its appeal. He started offering everyday clothes as he saw a limited demand for luxury and special occasion clothes and the opportunity to offer a wider selection. In 2019, the company experienced a supply chain merger that prevented many customers from receiving their merchandise. A much-heralded Marriot partnership didn’t mean much during the travel ban caused by the pandemic. Then last August, the company closed the five physical stores it had opened in major US cities.
Now Rent the Runway sees an opportunity in resale. The global rental market is estimated at less than $ 2 billion, while resale activity is estimated at just under $ 70 billion. It’s a huge deal, and Rent the Runway wants to be a major player. She has always sold dresses to her subscribers but is looking to broaden her scope. Now the company has a full resale program. The website now offers pre-worn clothing and no membership is required. Co-founder and CEO Jennifer Hyman wrote in a blog: Reselling is a natural addition to leasing. Of course, this is the case, you need to get rid of the worn out clothes in an orderly manner. This is all the more appealing to Hyman and his company given the great popularity of resale. Equally important is the fact that denim will be in high demand and the management of Rent the Runway could benefit from new denim silhouettes.
Gwyneth Paltrow has joined the Board of Directors of Rent the Runway. The actress will be supporting the brand, and her name was seen during the effort to go public. Time will tell if these new efforts to add celebrity status and refocus energies on the fast growing resale market will position Rent The Runway for a resumption of growth. I expect competition to intensify in this segment of the market.
