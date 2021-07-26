Eton: Brighter Days SS22





Shirt specialist Eton is launching a spring / summer collection defined by optimism and inspired by the things that charge us up and reset us as we go along. With a dual color palette, Eton combines soft pastels, earthy natural tones with dusty, deep tones in a collection designed for Brighter Days and a bright spring and summer 2022. The prints feature tropical and floral designs, inspired by the relaxing presence of nature, art, and the desire to explore new places. In its Spring / Summer 22 collection, Eton is also launching several new styles and a huge casual assortment with essential shirts that are easy to wear and meant to be worn over and over again. One of the highlights includes a new hybrid piece – a four-way stretch shirt – that combines sportswear technology with stylish dress shirt designs. Cut from polyamide and made with a micro-hole technique for air circulation and moisture control, this hybrid piece is a new wardrobe hero for men who want to look sharp and ready. for the office, without compromising comfort and mobility. The Spring 2022 collection was created at a time when we longed for better days of rest and relaxation, while aspiring to explore new places, says Sebastian, Creative Director. We wanted to present our customers with an inspiring and contemporary collection defined by optimism and novelty. With new categories of shirts and accessories and the wide variety of casual shirts in this collection, we prove once again that we are more than a manufacturer of great dress shirts. In addition to four-way stretch, Eton is expanding its t-shirt assortment with new luxury t-shirts in cotton and linen, spun in Italy and yarn-dyed in the mellow colors of the season. Other novelties include a hybrid blazer overshirt in a luxurious blend of linen, silk and cotton. The brand also continues to expand its range of accessories with a collection of Spring / Summer hats, including among others a raffia straw cap, a Panama Seagrass hat and a terrycloth hat, in soft pastel tones that match the range. of shirts from the terry cloth collection. . The range of swimwear launched exclusively for the summer of 2021, returns in new colors and prints, the same high-end, quick-drying material. The collection will be available in stores and online at etonshirts.com in January 2022. About ETON Eton is a global brand of luxury men’s shirts and accessories, founded in 1928 in the village of Gnghester, Sweden. Dedicated to quality, innovation and style, the brand designs and manufactures shirts for all occasions in a man’s life, from modern dress shirts to luxurious casual and evening shirts. Sophisticated men’s accessories provide the perfect complement. Eton reaches customers in 50 markets around the world, through its official online store, branded stores in New York, London, Stockholm, Malm, Copenhagen and Frankfurt as well as some of the most prestigious stores in the world including Harrods, Selfridges, Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue, Tsum, Galeries Lafayette, Le Bon March, La Rinascente and KaDeWe. Learn more about ETON on the brand’s page:

fashionunited.com/compagnies/eton

