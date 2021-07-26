Memories full of fashion and full of humorous and heartbreaking stories inspire readers to take charge of their own lives





Author Peggi Davis shares countless memories from her childhood to the present day that illustrate her unwavering ability to fall in love with life and pursue her dreams in "Funny Face: A Memoir"

The path to achieving your dreams can be filled with triumphs and tribulations. But facing challenges with humor instead of heartache is an entertaining and uplifting journey. This mentality is perfectly embodied by the author Peggi Davis in her new book "Funny Face: A Memoir" as she describes her passage from a young girl into New York, inspired by Audrey Hepburn, to a successful southerner in the fashion industry. Touching, hilarious, heartbreaking and inspiring at the same time, this book allows readers to see life as a whole, where ugly ducklings turn into swans and dreams can truly come true.

As Davis' new memoir unfolds, it's clear how each of these stories shaped his life course. The author describes himself as a chameleon who learns at a very young age to adapt to changes in life and emphasizes the effect this has had on his imagination and character. Throughout "Funny Face," Davis returns to one of the central memoir themes, which is the importance of building relationships and letting people come into her life. She describes delicious and dysfunctional relationships that changed her path by offering a lesson in life, support in times of struggle, or turning a mundane experience into an unforgettable and hilarious memory. These life-changing people encouraged Davis to share his stories and experiences with the world.

"I consider connecting with others to be one of the greatest joys in life. It makes you part of something much bigger than yourself, a collective awareness of conversations, challenges and precious memories that create our own story," Davis said. "Everyone you touch has a role in your story, and if you let them, they will enrich your life by uplifting and enhancing your experiences and opportunities."

"Memories collected in a series of short stories," "Funny Face" offers mind-bending, topical issues filled with insight and compassion. His reminder of the smallest details of years past is unreal. His writing style is so musical and inspiring that it brings a tear to your eyes, a song to your lips and a pang to your heart," wrote an Amazon reviewer of the memoir, leaving it with 5 stars.

Davis's captivating memoir is one that any reader can easily relate to as it is filled with raw emotions, experiences, and most importantly, human connections. Ultimately, this will spark a fire in readers to take charge of their own lives and pursue their dreams, just like Davis does in "Funny Face: A Memoir."

"Funny Face: A Memory"

By Peggi davis

ISBN: 978-1-6657-0555-4 (sc) ISBN: 978-1-6657-0554-7 (hc) ISBN: 978-1-6657-0556-1 (e)

Available via Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Archway Edition.

Peggi Davis was raised in New York City. After graduating with a Communication Arts degree from Texas A&M University, Commerce, she joined the world of retail advertising as artistic and creative director of fashion. She has been nationally recognized for creating innovative advertising campaigns and has worked for major nationwide department stores Macy's and Saks Inc., as well as for AGA Design agency in New York. Davis was also director of communications for the Alabama School of Fine Arts and after her retirement she opened the Schoolhouse Art Studio. Davis and her husband currently live in Birmingham, Alabama.

