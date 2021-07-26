Katie Thurston, Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowes men tell all the details of the dress





ABC Kaitlyn Bristowe, Katrie Thurston and Tayshia Adams. Katie Thurston’s season of “The bachelorette”Featured several iconic fashion moments – from a purple ball gown promo to a dressy denim look that left some fans scratching their heads – but the episode“ Men Tell All ”presented a triple threat when the ABC’s principal lady decked out alongside co-hosts Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe. Preview photos from the episode, which was recently filmed in front of a live audience, showed the “The Bachelorette” star in a lime green dress as her fairy godmothers wore coordinating red mini dresses. In comments of a photo of the trio on Instagram, some fans noted that they looked like they were dressed for Christmas. It’s no surprise that fans were thrilled with the preview photos featuring Thurston and the dynamic hosting duo. Get details on the ‘Men Tell All’ dresses below: Katie Thurston wore a department store dress According to Star Style fashion website, for the recording “Men Tell All”, Thurston wore a Cinq a Sept “Vera” dress in lime green, associated with sandals to tie Gianvito Rossi. The viper green scoop neck wrap dress is $ 395 and can be found at high-end department stars such as Saks Fifth Avenue, Nordstrom and Neiman Marcus. This isn’t the first time Thurston has donned Cinq a Sept outfits. In a first “Bachelorette” promo, she wore a pair of suit shorts and a Cinq a Sept Khloe Crepe Ruched Blazer, by Worn on TV. Some of Thurston’s fashion looks have been criticized this season by “Bachelorette” fans, but she recently hit back to say, “Anyone who wants to message me about my role, my fashion, or the lack of it, I’m just going to block you, ” by us weekly. So far, the reaction to her Men Tell All dress has been positive. A fan wrote about Instagram, “First dress I liked on her.” Tayshia Adams’ dress was more expensive than the Bachelorette dress While Thurston is the star of the show, new host Adams outshone her in “Men Tell All” by wearing a red leather mini dress. Star style noted this Adams dress is Rick Owens’ Athena and her shoes are Giuseppe Zanotti Harmony PVC sandals. The carnelian red one-shoulder leather dress is made in Italy and retails for $ 1,475 on the Farfetch website. This makes it almost four times more expensive than Thurston’s “Men Tell All” dress. It’s no shock that Adams received a large chunk of the show’s fashion budget. Longtime Bachelor Nation stylist Cary Fetman joked to E! New that Adams “has seven foot legs” and he added, “Tayshia just has a style, she knows how to wear clothes.” Kaitlyn Bristowe sparkled in a metallic drape dress Star style also revealed that Bristowe’s sparkling pink-red dress is the PatBO Ombre Lurex mini dress. She paired the look with Guissepe Xanotti pulling back slingback heels in red. Bristowe’s “Multi Pink” Metallic Thread Dress features a draped fabric to the right side and sells for $ 650 on the Turn website. Fetman probably had a heavy hand in all of the “Men Tell All” looks, but he previously had told Yahoo Life that Bristowe is one of her favorite stars to dress in the franchise because she “gets away with a lot more”. “Because of her personality, she gets away with things that I might not have the same patience for with someone else,” he said in 2015. “We got together. heard from the start. “ READ NEXT: Leaked Katie Thurston “Men Say It All” spoiler



