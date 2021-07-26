The importance of having an omnichannel solution





Fashion is undeniably a seasonal industry, with trends and styles constantly reappearing in new and different ways. However, even though clothing is reinvented every few years, the fashion industry’s sales model remained essentially the same until the rise of e-commerce and social media. The digital world has revolutionized the way consumers perceive and interact with fashion brands and retailers for good. Due to the wealth of information provided across various channels, from fashion websites to Instagram channels, influencer posts and targeted online advertising, consumers expect a seamless experience at every point of touch. . Brands and retailers that are unable to meet consumer expectations risk falling out of favor or losing them to a competitor. It’s safe to say that the global COVID-19 outbreak has only accelerated the digital shift, with more than half (55.7%) of online fashion sales, according to the ONS, highlighting the need brands and retailers to have a strong omnichannel strategy. “In today’s fashion and lifestyle world, a superb omnichannel solution is a must,” says Cor Noorlander, chief commercial officer of global fashion distribution service provider Modexpress. Brands and retailers that have integrated their various sales and communication channels into a leading omnichannel solution to deliver a cohesive and consistent customer experience only flourished last year. US sportswear giant Nike, which has invested heavily in its digital, innovative and direct-selling channels Nike, expanded its customer base and gained market share last year. Currently valued at $ 35 billion, its omnichannel approach is proof of this. “However, even before the arrival of Covid-19, the availability of products through different sales channels and speed to market were major drivers of the growth of reputable brands,” Noorlander points out. Having a first-hand view of product availability across different sales channels is essential to meet consumer needs. By using a powerful e-fulfillment solution that combines complete logistics processes from e-commerce platform to market channels and more, brands have direct insight into the availability of their products at all times. This ensures that brands and retailers can allocate their inventory as it should. Modexpress’s main e-fulfillment options provide real-time updates and an accurate overview of stock levels at all times, as well as additional information on turnover rate and return percentages. By leveraging existing stock, this ensures that retailers and brands can respond to any sudden market change and meet consumer demand across all channels. Another critical aspect that fashion brands and retailers need to consider is speed to market. Due to the almost instantaneous nature of shopping online, consumers expect products to arrive as quickly as possible. Thanks to its tailor-made and dedicated solutions, Modexpress better manages last mile deliveries. Branded products are distributed seamlessly through multiple channels, with Modexpress offering different shipping and return solutions to meet changing customer needs. Another important aspect for brands and retailers is the prompt processing of returns. Modexpress sorts, verifies and prepares returns for delivery through the retailer’s e-commerce platform, online marketplaces and physical stores. Serving all channels from a central warehouse, this ensures low inventory management costs and maximum flexibility – a win-win case for all. “For many leading fashion houses, Modexpress has developed state-of-the-art fulfillment and distribution solutions leading to continued success for its customers,” adds Noorlander. For more information visit:

Modexpress

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fashionunited.uk/news/business/the-importance-of-having-an-omnichannel-solution/2021072656774 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

