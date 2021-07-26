Ashley Roberts Demonstrates Legs In A Flowery Meadow Dress

She always turns heads with her chic ensembles.

And Ashley Roberts cut a very summery figure as she stepped out after work on Heart FM on Monday.

The 39-year-old put on a display of legs wearing a green floral maxi dress with a revealing thigh slit that flashed her toned pins.

The meadow style dress looked stunning on the singer and had puffed sleeves and showed off her figure with a cinched waist.

She kept her hair out of her face by styling her blonde locks in soft French braids.

The dancer framed her face, donning trendy oval-shaped white sunglasses.

Accessorizing the look, she held in her hand a white leather Yves Saint Laurent handbag with gold detailing as she strolled down the street of London.

She raised her height by opting for white stiletto heels.

The radio presenter looked effortlessly glamorous as she got into a waiting car after her show aired.

The fresh-faced beauty wore minimal makeup, with only nude lipstick on her full pout.

She made sure to document the outfit of the day on Instagram, where she posted her enviable pins on her Story.

She captioned the image “pigtails and petals” as she posed a storm in the mirror with her leg on a ledge and her hand on her hip.

Ashley also took to her Instagram Story earlier today to post a Boomerang at work in front of the microphone, captioning it: “Monday. I succeeded. ‘

Last week, the Don’t Cha singer wore an all-white ensemble as she left work.

She did her best to stay cool for the UK heatwave in white cropped jeans with a matching jacket with rolled up sleeves, both from River Island.

Ashley showcased the outfit on social media, tagging both River Island and Italian fashion house Bottega Veneta.