Men of color led the way in genderless fashion Harry Styles





When I saw Harry Styles on the cover of Vogue in dress, I knew the moment was monumental. Its editorial, while striking, also recalled androgynous looks previously led by racialized pop culture icons. Immediately after her coverage of Vogue, the media exploded with the coverage of Styles’ periwinkle blue dress and what that meant for the future of gendered fashion. But in that cultural conversation, there seemed to be an erasure of the men of color that paved the way for Styles’ sartorial choices. I immediately thought of men like Jaden Smith, Prince and Freddie Mercury. The cover of Styles represented something revolutionary for the fans. In a sea of ​​social media coverage, I remembered Jaden Smith’s decision to become the face of Louis Vuitton in 2016 in a skirt. His decision made me question the limits of masculinity and appreciate art and fashion in a whole new light. Smith, then 17, the son of the unforgettable Will Smith, has struggled with an intense backlash online at the intersection of racial and gender expectations. Nicolas Ghesquire, creative director of Louis Vuitton, told the New York Times in an interview that Jaden Smith represents a generation that has embraced the codes of true freedom, a generation free from manifestos and questions about gender. Wearing a skirt comes as naturally to her as it does to a woman who long ago allowed herself to wear a men’s trench coat or a tuxedo. Harry Styles was not the first to start conversations about freedom through genderless fashion and style, even though he is one of the most notable recent fashion icons. Long before Styles and Smith, Prince completely turned gender ideas upside down in his fearless fashion choices. Sporting high heels, ruffled shirts, crop tops and lace gloves, the singer who gave the world When Doves Cry also gave us some shameless eccentric looks, worn with confidence and charisma. Her most famous outfits were feminine, elaborate, and unprecedented, including her unforgettable pastel sequin suit topped with a pink feather boa. In the brilliant portrayal of Freddie Mercury’s Rami Maleks in Bohemian Rhapsody, we were reminded of Mercury’s quintessential costume looks, which arguably paved the way for Styles to be successful as well. Stylist Charlotte Pilcher described Mercury’s style as very determined and always tight. Mercury’s style was, to be blunt, unheard of. He pushed every imaginable limit, especially when he wore a silver sequined plunge jumpsuit in 1977. His dynamic look was even more meaningful when you consider the fact that he was born to. Indian immigrants. He defied cultural expectations to become an international phenomenon in a very homophobic and racist world. Harry Styles is undoubtedly talented, dreamy, and carries on the legacy of androgynous fashion. However, it’s important to give credit to its racialized predecessors, who circumvented the rules of genre and fashion and championed individual expression regardless of the backlash. Instead of revering Styles as the pioneer of genderless fashion for our generation, it’s important to credit its racialized predecessors and celebrate Styles as part of the fashion revolution.

