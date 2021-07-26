The Thierry Muglers fashion archives are presented in Paris





FRANCE – MARCH 15: Fashion: Fall-Winter 95 -96 Ready-to-Wear in Paris, France on March 15, 1995 – … [+] Thierry Mugler. (Photo by Daniel SIMON / Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

I made clothes because I was looking for something that didn’t exist, French fashion designer Thierry Mugler once said. I had to try to create my own world. From now on, this world will descend on Paris in a new exhibition dedicated to the creator. Opening on September 20, the Museum of Decorative Arts in Paris will open Thierry Mugler: Couturissime, which will run until April 24, 2022, after being delayed due to the pandemic. The exhibition travels from the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts to Montreal and features 150 outfits from 1977 to 2014. A number of rare fashion pieces are on display alongside iconic fashion photos by top talent in the industry, such as Guy Bourdin, David LaChapelle, Karl Lagerfeld and Helmut Newton. The creations of French fashion designer Thierry Mugler are on display during his exhibition … [+] “Couturissime” at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts, February 26, 2019. (Photo by MARTIN OUELLET-DIOTTE / MARTIN OUELLET-DIOTTE / AFP / AFP) (Photo credit should read MARTIN OUELLET-DIOTTE / AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

Mugler turned celebrities into great art, with his iconic designs. Think back to that time when Cardi B wore Muglers 20e 1995 birthday dress at the Grammy Awards, when she made history as the first woman to win Best Rap Artist Award. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> The designer archives have been carried by personalities like Beyonc, David Bowie and Lady Gaga. Mugler wanted to portray people’s daily lives through fashion, which is what attracted so many celebrities, said Montreal museum curator Thierry-Maxime Loriot. They love him because he’s one of the few creators who can help celebrities become characters and direct their actions. This is the first time he has opened his archives to the public, he adds. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 10: Cardi B attends the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples … [+] Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images)

Getty Images

The British pop star thought outside the box by wearing a Mugler dress for her The boys keep swinging performance with Klaus Nomi on Saturday Night Live in 1979. Strangely enough, they were not bought from the designer. Rather, her Mugler outfit was bought on sale from Henri Bendel, and today is remembered as unconventional. Bowie wore Mugler throughout his career, even when he married Iman and until the end of his career, Loriot said. It shows that Mugler invented a whole new way of presenting fashion which was total art. For more information, visit the Museum of Decorative Arts website. PARIS, FRANCE – JUNE 21: David Bowie With Top Model Iman And Thierry Mugler At Fete De La Musique, … [+] Paris, June 21, 1991 (Photo by Willam STEVENS / Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images



