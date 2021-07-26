Fashion
Andrea McLean’s super slimming Hobbs dress will lengthen your figure
Grace Lindsay
Former Loose Women presenter Andrea McLean presents Hobbs ‘most stunning dress that will lengthen your figure in this week’s episode of HELLO!’ S High Street Hits.
Andrea McLean brings us a special episode of GOOD MORNING ! Big street hits this week from Icon Outlet at the O2 in London, looking at some of the wonderful summer styles to wear now that the warm weather is finally here!
The old one Cowardly Women the presenter has a lot of amazing options to choose from including a super slimming dress from Hobbs it is sure to lengthen your figure.
Andrea says: “I like the pleated effect with vertical stripes, which lengthens the body and has a real slimming effectThe dress is reduced from £ 149 to just £ 44, making it a real summer deal.
WATCH: Andrea shares her favorite summer styles from Icon Outlet
The star also showcases a great selection of blouses and pants if dresses aren’t your thing, take a look at all of her recommendations below …
Striped dress, now £ 129 was £ 185, Lacoste, available at Icon Outlet at the O2
White eyelet dress, now £ 99 was £ 165, Gant, available at Icon Outlet at the O2
Black and white dress, now £ 44 was £ 149, Hobbs, available at Icon Outlet at the O2
Floral blouse, now £ 69 was £ 119, Ted Baker, available at Icon Outlet at the O2
Blue silk dress, now £ 198 was £ 495, Joseph, available at Icon Outlet at the O2
Light blue blazer, now £ 119 was £ 199, Ted Baker, available at Icon Outlet at the O2
Light blue culottes, now £ 69 was £ 119, Ted Baker, available at Icon Outlet at the O2
White T-shirt, now £ 17 was £ 25, Levi’s, available at Icon Outlet at the O2
White sandals, now £ 34 was £ 85, Dune, available at Icon Outlet at the O2
Short jeans, now £ 66 was £ 95, Levi’s, available at Icon Outlet at the O2
The navy blue top, now at £ 59 was £ 95, Gant, available at Icon Outlet at the O2
Canvas platform shoes, now £ 35 was £ 70, Dune, available at Icon Outlet at the O2
White bag, now £ 41 was £ 95, Guess, available at Icon Outlet at the O2
Floral wrap dress, now £ 95 was £ 179, Hobbs, available at Icon Outlet at the O2
Printed pants, now £ 69 was £ 345, Joseph, available at Icon Outlet at the O2
The white top, now at £ 25 was £ 79, Hobbs, available at Icon Outlet at the O2
Necklace, now £ 14.50 was £ 29, phase eight, available at Icon Outlet at the O2
The beige sandals, now £ 49, were £ 99, Carvela, available at Icon Outlet at the O2
Green jacket, now £ 75 was £ 150, Pepe Jeans, available at Icon Outlet at the O2
Trainers, now £ 49 was £ 69, Miss KG Kurt Geiger, available at Icon Outlet at the O2
Keep an eye out for the next episode of HELLO! ‘S High Street Hits on hellomagazine.com
