Andrea McLean’s super slimming Hobbs dress will lengthen your figure











July 26, 2021





Grace Lindsay

Former Loose Women presenter Andrea McLean presents Hobbs ‘most stunning dress that will lengthen your figure in this week’s episode of HELLO!’ S High Street Hits.



Andrea McLean brings us a special episode of GOOD MORNING ! Big street hits this week from Icon Outlet at the O2 in London, looking at some of the wonderful summer styles to wear now that the warm weather is finally here!

The old one Cowardly Women the presenter has a lot of amazing options to choose from including a super slimming dress from Hobbs it is sure to lengthen your figure.

Andrea says: “I like the pleated effect with vertical stripes, which lengthens the body and has a real slimming effectThe dress is reduced from £ 149 to just £ 44, making it a real summer deal.

WATCH: Andrea shares her favorite summer styles from Icon Outlet

The star also showcases a great selection of blouses and pants if dresses aren’t your thing, take a look at all of her recommendations below …

Striped dress, now £ 129 was £ 185, Lacoste, available at Icon Outlet at the O2

White eyelet dress, now £ 99 was £ 165, Gant, available at Icon Outlet at the O2

Black and white dress, now £ 44 was £ 149, Hobbs, available at Icon Outlet at the O2

Floral blouse, now £ 69 was £ 119, Ted Baker, available at Icon Outlet at the O2

Blue silk dress, now £ 198 was £ 495, Joseph, available at Icon Outlet at the O2

Light blue blazer, now £ 119 was £ 199, Ted Baker, available at Icon Outlet at the O2

Light blue culottes, now £ 69 was £ 119, Ted Baker, available at Icon Outlet at the O2

White T-shirt, now £ 17 was £ 25, Levi’s, available at Icon Outlet at the O2

White sandals, now £ 34 was £ 85, Dune, available at Icon Outlet at the O2

Short jeans, now £ 66 was £ 95, Levi’s, available at Icon Outlet at the O2

The navy blue top, now at £ 59 was £ 95, Gant, available at Icon Outlet at the O2

Canvas platform shoes, now £ 35 was £ 70, Dune, available at Icon Outlet at the O2

White bag, now £ 41 was £ 95, Guess, available at Icon Outlet at the O2

Floral wrap dress, now £ 95 was £ 179, Hobbs, available at Icon Outlet at the O2

Printed pants, now £ 69 was £ 345, Joseph, available at Icon Outlet at the O2

The white top, now at £ 25 was £ 79, Hobbs, available at Icon Outlet at the O2

Necklace, now £ 14.50 was £ 29, phase eight, available at Icon Outlet at the O2

The beige sandals, now £ 49, were £ 99, Carvela, available at Icon Outlet at the O2

Green jacket, now £ 75 was £ 150, Pepe Jeans, available at Icon Outlet at the O2

Trainers, now £ 49 was £ 69, Miss KG Kurt Geiger, available at Icon Outlet at the O2

Keep an eye out for the next episode of HELLO! ‘S High Street Hits on hellomagazine.com

