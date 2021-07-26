Brazos Valley Bombers extend winning streak to five in Dominant mode – WTAW

Story courtesy of Brazos Valley Bombers

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (July 25, 2021) The Brazos Valley Bombers extended their winning streak to five games in a 12-2 decimation for the Victoria Generals.

After completing the sweep of the Baton Rouge Rougarou, the Navy and Gold returned to Edible Field on Sunday evening, seeking to keep their bats awake and capitalize on the momentum seen over the past week.

The Bombers offense was in full view, with all nine of the Brazos Valley roster hitting first base at least once. The Bombers took the lead in the first inning as right fielder Zane Schmidt brought in designated hitter Casey Sunseri to score on a sacrificial run.

In the third inning, fiery third baseman Troy Viola lifted the Bombers fans up as he propelled a three-run homerun over the left-field wall, extending the Bombers’ lead to four.

Viola, later named the offensive player of the game, said the evening was the culmination of a readjustment of approach in recent weeks.

One great thing I’ve been working on lately is seeing more throws and deepening the counts, said Viola. I had some pitchers throw at me and I was able to sort of pick up their pace and things like that.

Brazos Valleys’ base run was on display in the fourth inning as first baseman Shelby Becker stole the second and third, then eventually found his way home on a Victoria’s pitch error. Receiver Hudson Polk slipped into the offensive action a set later as he lifted an RBI single down center field, scoring Viola and giving the Bombers a six-point lead to start.

An offensive explosion in the seventh inning saw the Bombers escalate the slaughter as Polk tore an RBI brace at the center field wall, once again scoring Viola. After some wild shots and a sacrifice produced by Casey Sunseri, the Bombers took a 10-1 lead.

The highlight of the game for the Bombers came in the bottom of the eighth as pitcher Zach Griggs came to home plate as a pinch hitter and threw a single down the middle to mark left fielder Grayson Tatrow. Griggs even made his way around the bases and scored, marking the first time a Bombers pitcher has done so all season.

Bombers head coach James Dillard said it was kind of a farewell for the pitcher, as Sunday marked Griggs’ final game in navy and gold for the summer.

Starting pitcher Trevis Sundgren had a wonderful outing, going five scoreless innings as he struck out eight batters and posted a two-to-one ball-to-strike ratio. Jake Strmiska, Mason Bryant and closest Logan Teske also contributed to the teams’ 12 strikeouts on the evening. Teske pulled them out of their misery by pulling the team out in the ninth, sealing a dominant 12-2 victory for the Bombers.

Dillard and his team are warming up at the right time and looking to build on their recent success for the 2021 TCL qualifiers.

Were in a great position right now both offensively and defensively, Dillard said. They were managing the bases well, getting quality hitters and capitalizing on the mistakes of other teams. Hopefully we get hot at the right time and can propel that into a playoff race.

After Sunday’s offensive demolition on the field, Brazos Valley climbs to 20-17 for the summer (9-6 in the Texas Collegiate League second half) while Victoria drops to 15-18 (4-10).

The Bombers will enjoy a day off before hitting the road on Tuesday, July 27 to face the San Antonio Flying Chanclas. The Navy and Gold will then return home on Wednesday July 28 to welcome Acadiana Cane Cutters.