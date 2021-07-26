Take a closer look, photos and details – WWD

Issa Rae gives fans a glimpse of her intimate wedding ceremony.

The actress and producer shared photos on her Instagram Monday of her wedding ceremony with bank professional Louis Diame in southern France on Sunday, giving a preview of her custom Vera Wang wedding dress.

Rae wore a custom ballroom-style wedding dress with a light ivory sweetheart neckline to the ceremony. The dress was adorned with hand-placed Chantilly lace and hand-sewn crystal beads. She paired the dress with a matching chapel-length ivory veil, also designed with Chantilly lace.

The actress shared a slideshow of images from the wedding on Instagram, including photos with her husband and bridesmaids. She posted the photos with a cheeky caption, writing: “A) Impromptu photoshoot in a custom @verawang dress. B) My daughters came to help me, but they all accidentally wore the same dress! They were so embarrassed. C) Then I did some movies with Somebody’s Husband. “

Rae then transformed into another custom Vera Wang wedding dress for her wedding reception. The second dress was a white Italian silk crepe A-line dress with a plunging V-neckline. The dress featured a layered tulle skirt and a front slit.

Wang, who has long been the designer of go-to wedding dresses for many celebrities, has created custom wedding dresses for many celebrities who have gotten married this year. The fashion designer created a custom dress for Ariana Grande in May, when the singer married real estate developer Dalton Gomez wearing a strapless white silk charmeuse dress with an empire waist and open back.

The designer also created two custom wedding dresses for Gwen Stefani earlier this month when the singer married musician Blake Shelton. Stefani first wore a white silk georgette dress with a plunging sweetheart neckline, which she paired with a flowing veil embroidered with the names of her three sons and Shelton. She then changed into a strapless white mini dress with a ruffled tulle skirt, which she wore with cowboy boots.

