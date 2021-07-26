Rick Owens gives Chuck Taylor the full Rick Owens treatment





The Converse Chuck Taylor is as timeless as a sneaker. Not much has changed in the overall design since its beginnings at the turn of the 20th century. His reputation, on the other hand, has only grown, embraced by everyone from punk rockers to fashion heads. It has also proven to be a great medium for collaborations: designers from Kim Jones to Virgil Abloh to Hiroshi Fujiwara have given their thoughts on the iconic shoe. And the last collaborator? None other than the master of goth-glam fashion that is Rick Owens. And true to his ways, he’s transformed the classic sneaker into a sneaker that’s sure to turn heads. Courtesy of Rick Owens Specifically, Owens tweaked the Chuck 70 Low and High under his less expensive, more streetwear-focused Drkshdw sub-label. But that doesn’t stop him from offering a truly creepy Rick Owens treatment: monochromatic shades of white and black, boosted with a touch of Gothic weirdness. He’s not your grandfather’s Chuck Taylor. The tongue has been extended to an exaggerated part, pushing far beyond where the original design ends short. The sole is blended and remixed to include unusual sections, grooves and lines. Perhaps the most unexpected fit is that the sneaker goes for an impossible-to-miss square toe instead of the traditional rounded style. Courtesy of Converse Courtesy of Converse I would be remiss if I did not mention the very confrontational nature of the square end. (The bootcut jeans of the sneakers, if you will.) That same magazine proclaimed that the square-toed shoe “must die” in 2017. And then Vogue request, “Are square-toed shoes the nickel of men’s fashion?” But the aberrant style never fully packed its bags and disappeared. Raf Simons released square-toe canvas sneakers during his time at Calvin Klein, and Martine Rose produced a square-toe moccasin that was a hit among adventurous dressed men. Obviously, trying something different isn’t new to Owens. “When I think of Converse, I think of the black and white Chuck Taylors and the punk rock generation. By wearing Chuck Taylors you are joining an generation,” Owens said in the official press release. And a square-toed Chuck Taylor is indeed . Courtesy of Rick Owens The square-toed shoe has long been seen as the bane of masculine style, an odd, quirky style that tends to look flat and wide if not in the hands of the right designer. But as always, Rick is the exception, never the rule. And in his take, the square-toed Chuck Taylor looks like an even more eccentric, punk version of himself. The sneakers are set to release on July 27 via Converse and Rick Owens. Take a pair if you dare.

