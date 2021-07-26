LVMH S1 net income up 62% vs. 2019 as fashion sales skyrocket

PARIS LVMH against Hennessy Louis Vuitton said first-half net profit jumped 62% compared to the same period in 2019, and was 10 times the level recorded last year at the height of the coronavirus pandemic. The result was fueled by record sales in its key fashion and leather goods division, led by Louis Vuitton and Dior.

The luxury conglomerate, which owns 75 brands ranging from Dom Prignon champagne to Bulgari jewelry, said the group’s sales rose 89% to € 14.7 billion in the three months to June 30, after a 32% jump in the first quarter.

More from WWD

In organic terms, sales increased 84%, beating Bloomberg consensus forecast for a 72% increase. This compares to a 30% increase in the first quarter and a 38% decline over the same period last year, when the effects of COVID-19 peaked.

Compared to 2019, the group’s sales increased 14% like-for-like during the quarter, the company said on Monday after the Paris Stock Exchange closed.

The key fashion and leather goods division achieved revenue of 7.13 billion euros over the three-month period, up 40% from the same quarter in 2019, reflecting the resilience of the brands stars Louis Vuitton, which is expected to represent more than half of LVMH’s total. profits in 2021 and Dior.

LVMH achieved net profit of 5.29 billion euros in the first half, compared to 522 million euros in the same period last year. Operating profit amounted to 7.63 billion euros, up 44% compared to the same period in 2019. Operating margin stood at 26.6%, up 550 basis points compared to in the first half of 2019.

While the results should logically boost shares of LVMH, which ended the day down 0.1% at 673.40 euros, some analysts have warned that stock prices could react in unpredictable ways, even for companies that are above estimates, given high valuations and uncertainty about the outlook for the second half of the year. .

The story continues

In terms of valuation, it is undeniable that the stock is expensive considering its historical valuation multiples and relative to the overall market (both close to a 20-year high), said Edouard. Aubin, equity analyst at Morgan Stanley, in a study published on June 8.

That being said, in a zero rate environment, stock valuation should be compared to other names of high quality global consumer growth. Compared to our peers in cosmetics or sporting goods, we believe that LVMH shares continue to offer upside potential, added Aubin, who has a price target of 695 euros on the share.

The results should also fuel expectations of new acquisitions by the French luxury giant.

Erwan Rambourg, global head of consumer and distribution research at HSBC, noted that LVMH was very active on the mergers and acquisitions front, despite CFO Jean-Jacques Guionys’ statement in April that the group was focusing on the integration of Tiffany & Co. after finalizing the $ 15.8 billion purchase of the US jeweler in January.

In the meantime, LVMH has increased its stake in Tods Group at 10%; took full control of Emilio Pucci; took a minority stake in Phoebe Philos new independent house and namesake, and increased its stake in Virgil Ablohs 60 percent off-White luxury streetwear brand.

The agreement with Abloh also gives the creator leeway to launch brands and seal partnerships on all the activities of luxury conglomerates.

Beyond the fashion division, cosmetics retailer Sephora announced last week that it was acquiring UK online beauty retailer Feelunique, while wine and spirits division Mot Hennessy went on sale. recently partnered with Campari to launch an e-commerce joint venture to sell premium wines and spirits across Europe.

While LVMH has let it be known that after Tiffany the group will have other fish to fry in addition to mergers and acquisitions, we believe the size of the pot may prompt it to look to other assets, said Rambourg in a report on July 21.

The group’s firepower and role in defining and disrupting luxury suggests that things may not calm down in the short term. This is a sellers market and the multiples are high. From a buyers’ perspective, a crisis can create a competitive gap and money remains cheap. No one needs luxury: it’s about delighting and surprising consumers. For mergers and acquisitions, we think accordingly and expect the unexpected, he added.

LVMH’s results follow figures from Compagnie Financière Richemont showing that sales increased 22% at constant exchange rates for the three months to June 30 compared to the same period in 2019, driven by the strong performance of its jewelry houses, led by Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

Meanwhile, Burberry reported that constant exchange rate retail sales jumped 98% year-on-year in the first quarter ended June 26, fueled by continued strong growth in mainland China, South Korea and the Americas.

Kering is expected to release second quarter results on Tuesday, Herms International will follow on Friday.

SEE ALSO:

Sephora Expands Reach As Beautys’ Retail Landscape Evolves

Marco Gobbetti on the speed of luxury and Burberry construction

Richemonts first quarter sales jump 22% from 2019