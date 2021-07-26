JoJo Fletchers Day of Wedding Dress Shopping was a success





Three dresses to take three ?! Jojo fletcher, who had originally planned to marry fianc Jordan rodgers in June 2020 then May 2021, is ultimately get back into the rhythm of marriage. The thirty-something Bachelor The alum, who has yet to announce an official date for her nuptials, has spent the weekend hunting down the perfect yes, plural, dresses to celebrate her big day. And luckily the day spent shopping with friends Becca Tilly, who also competed on The single person, and Ask Rad, was a huge success. In fact, Fletcher, the fashionista that she is, could walk away with three different dresses. So it’s day two of seeing more dresses, the reality TV star said via Sunday, July 25, Instagram Stories, noting that Rodgers, 32, is her driver for the shopping spree. We survived yesterday. No darkness, it’s good. Today I am trying on one of the other dresses I had, I have two dresses for the wedding, she said. While two are set in stone, another could make its way into the wedding repertoire. Then yesterday I saw another one besides me, said Fletcher, interrupted by Rodgers’ false tears. Anyway, yes, so today a new day. We will keep you posted. Obviously, the football quarterback didn’t score an invitation to any wedding dress fittings, but he used his time well before picking up his future bride. His activity ? Just cry, he told Fletcher. She replied: Why are you crying? Yesterday was such a success. As proof of a day well spent, Tilly shared a cute boomerang of the trio jumping outside a bridal shop. Yesterday was a great day, she captioned Instagram stories. The excitement is understandable as the couple had to postpone their wedding date twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In May, Fletcher said exclusively Us weekly that although her location is confirmed, she was planning on choosing a different dress than the one she had first chosen. I plan to go try on dresses again and never even got my original dress back, she said. Like the dress I ordered, it arrived during COVID [and] I hadn’t even picked it up yet. I haven’t even seen it. She added: He’ll probably be three years old by the time I can ever wear him. So yes, I could try some dresses again. Hear the best Hollywood stars give their best tips and tricks on Glam Squad Confidential



