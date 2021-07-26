Celebrate fashion and much more





The Amis de la Mode have ignited the powder for their annual Sunday parade in Chassell. Models of all ages strutted across a stage in what was once the old school HomeEc classroom, now the Chassell Heritage Center. The theme was Celebrating America. The focus of the first half was split between the women’s suffrage movement and welcoming troops home after various conflicts in the country’s history. Recreate the outfits of Cora Jeffers and Maggie Walz, local suffragists. Back from the civil war. One of the most powerful moments was a recreation of the Pulitzer Prize winning photography of a teenage girl rushing to find her father, Lieutenant-Colonel Robert Stirm, based at KI Sawyer in Marquette. Stirm was a prisoner of war in Vietnam. It was a firm reminder that exhilaration and agony are often linked. President Sandi Engel says every outfit modeled has been donated. All our clothes are original. We don’t do anything. So all you saw maybe we added a necklace but everything is original and we are so grateful to all who are generous. The second half of the show was a bit messier. He stayed in Chassell and north Houghton County, with Easter outfits and the celebration of spring. The strawberry festival had time to shine, in the presence of two former queens. Don Mattsons’ letter jacket made an appearance in a segment on sports alongside the Red Wings exhibit at Calumet Colosseum. The closing was a recreation of a dance at Dee Stadium. Fashions that would have been seen during a dance at Dee Stadium in the tradition of the old colonists’ ball. The show is the culmination of about nine months of effort. Next year’s theme will be decided at an organizational meeting this fall.

