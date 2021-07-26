Sustainable wedding dress company in Hemingford Gray





The owner of a sustainable bridal boutique in Hemingford Gray hopes her environmental approach to reusing wedding dresses will inspire brides-to-be. Moved by her own experience, caught in the whirlwind of finding the dress of her dreams, Pippa Eke confessed that the prospect of her wedding dress dragging around the attic, gathering dust, worried her. She said: What was I going to do with a 2000 dress? So I decided to sell it and make some money. This, however, was much more difficult than I expected, so the idea came to me to create Ivy and Gold Bridal. Pippa launched the company on the eve of the first lockdown in March 2020 – literally the worst possible time! she admitted, but used the first 12 months to review her business plan and develop further:









Ivy and Gold Bridal in Hemingford Gray launched just before the first foreclosure in March of last year.

– Credit: SIAN RICHARSON Initially, I started an exchange business by buying second-hand wedding dresses and reselling them, but, thanks to the foreclosure, I realized that there was also a market for the reuse of old samples. ready to use. These beautiful clothes were taken for photoshoots and then wasted. I started discussing and making deals with UK clothing designers and suppliers, and as a result, I was able to add new bridal wear to the Ivy and Gold Bridals repertoire and come up with a totally sustainable offering. Pippa’s unwavering enthusiasm and commitment to recycling dresses is clearly paying off, with brides now reaching out and making an appointment on the condition that they continue the life of a dress and don’t let it go. to get lost. She added: Word is definitely spreading about what Ivy and Gold Bridal stands for, and I think our goal is starting to resonate with more brides. Finding a dress, the pressure of finding the right dress, can be a daunting prospect; However, I believe we offer a unique service that recycles bridal wear and makes brides feel like the queens that they are! Whether it’s a glass of champagne or a hot cup of tea, Ivy and Gold Bridal will welcome brides with open arms. For more information visit www.ivyandgoldbridal.co.uk.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.huntspost.co.uk/news/sustainable-wedding-dress-business-in-hemingford-grey-8178128 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos