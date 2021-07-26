Billabong and Wrangler give vintage surf a western touch – Sourcing Journal





A new partnership blends two of fashion’s most enduring trends: western and surf. Related Articles Kontoor Brands-owned Wrangler and historic surf brand Billabong launched the first installment of their all-new back-to-school collaboration on Thursday. The co-branded collection, ranging from boardshorts and bikinis to jeans and graphic tees, pays homage to Billabong founder Gordon Merchant’s favorite pair of distressed Wrangler jeans. His jeans influenced the fit of Billabong’s first pair of boardshorts in 1973, which was created as a new offering at a time when boardshorts were stiff, abrasive and uncomfortable. On the style side, the collection emphasizes the parallels between surfing and Western culture. Described as a “beautiful intersection of worn work clothes, timeless denim pieces, country surf and timeless bikinis,” garments like denim shorts with shaded pockets and vintage-inspired crewnecks give off an interpretation. moving country. Polka-dot bikinis tie up with polka-dot print denim shorts. The collection is completed with summer accessories like two-tone denim tote bags and bobs. The collection comes at a time when holiday wear and rodeo fashion are high on consumers’ must-have list. Retail analytics firm Edited recently reported that online searches for cow print bikini tops, cowboy hats, bolero ties and cowboy boots are skyrocketing. At the same time, the demand for beach wear like swimwear, resort shirts, and pearl jewelry is booming as travel to the United States intensifies. Trend forecasting firm Heuritech has named crochet, short shorts and diffusion dye effects as themes to watch for the Spring / Summer 22 season. “Both of our teams are intrigued and in love with the cultures we live in, so it was a real pleasure and honor to celebrate the collision of two distinct worlds in a modern take on our early years,” said Allison Roberts, Creative Director of Billabong for women. . “Just as a denim designer is obsessed with creating the most functional and comfortable jeans for the ride, we as a surf brand are obsessed with creating the best product for life in and around the ocean. . In addition, the collection is based on the use of sustainable, industry-leading fibers from Wrangler, such as organic cotton, hemp and recycled PET. A men’s denim jacket with a corduroy collar is made with 11 percent hemp. Boardshorts are made with 90 percent recycled polyester. This is Kontoor Brands’ third collaboration aimed at conscious Gen Z consumers who draws heavily on their sustainable manufacturing know-how. Wrangler partnered with Pottery Barn Teen in January for an interior design line made from recycled denim and organic cotton. In January, its sister brand Lee collaborated with H&M for a range of “next generation” denim. The line for men, women and children featured H&M’s very first jeans in 100% recycled cotton, as well as cotton-free denim made with Tencel, water-saving dyes and low-impact denim washes. “Whether you are passionate about riding the rodeo arena or riding the wave, a shared love for the outdoors can connect us all,” said Holly Wheeler, vice president of global brand marketing for Wrangler. “As we continue to come up with new clothing through meaningful collaborations, it’s great to work with a brand like Billabong that matches our values ​​and has been inspired by our product from the start. “ To bring the collection to life, Billabong tapped into the spirit of Wrangler-inspired Billabong origin story with some of the surf brand’s most recognizable faces today. Shot in Australia, the campaign celebrates a “free and easy era where function and fashion were one and the same”. The Billabong x Wrangler collection sells for between $ 25.95 and $ 149.95. Size ranges depend on the product, but denim pieces go from 24 to 31. A second part of the collection will launch in September with more autumnal styles, including denim, fleece and high-waisted corduroy pants.

