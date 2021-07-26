Paul Stuart Embodies American Style For The Next Generation Of Menswear

Paul Stuart: Blue and White Striped Cotton Sweater and Blue Cotton Shorts Classic Striped Sweater … [+] and shorts are the perfect summer look for men. Comfortable for summer nights and cool enough for hot summer days. Price – $ 325 – sweater and $ 105 – shorts

Macrae Marran / Paul Stuart



Just as we cannot understand current men’s fashion without knowing the past, so every history of fashion has its prehistory. This is especially evident when it comes to issues relating to menswear and the fact that brands and manufacturers have been conveniently divided between finding the most successful strategy for the future. The new generations enjoy a much vaunted independence, intended to reinforce their ideals. In short, there is no going back.

Today, men’s clothing and related industries are arguably the most complex mix of all. The mix of vast geographic regions linked by the fusion of diverse cultures is more pronounced than ever in product offerings.

Although the nation is apparently divided; American patriotism, the tendency to be proud of one’s accomplishments regardless of outside competition, is returning thanks to social media, and yet, in the long run, will remain a strong force when it comes to the purchasing power of consumers. The gap between pretense and reality, which for most American men is all too obvious, means that fashion trends have become more and more absurd. In fact, the decline of obnoxious fashion trends has been, paradoxically, only tempered by a growing shift towards an alternate set of civilian values ​​in men’s fashion. Specifically, the clothes and styles of grooming that make men look good and look good.

< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>

Paul Stuart: Stay cool in these lightweight cotton pants made in Italy. Blue cotton … [+] crepe pants. Price $ 395

Courtesy of Macrae Marran / Paul Stuart



Apart from typical American fashion brands and retailers, and for reasons to be explained, Paul Stuart is a brand that explores face change and experimentation with an incentive for change.

Based in New York, Paul Stuart, Inc. was founded by Ralph Ostrove and named after his son Paul Stuart Ostrove, has remained in its original location since it opened in 1938. The company designs exclusive collections of bespoke clothing for men and women, clothing sportswear and accessories. There are also additional stores located in Southampton, NY, Chicago and Washington, DC

Paul stuart

Macrae Marran / Paul Stuart



The appearance of the Paul Stuarts Summer 2021 collection has a profound effect on the brand. It is inspired by bohemian rock and rollers, and the English gentry who frequented the island of Mosquito in the 1960s. Here, model Maverick LaRue of vnymodels.com interprets an alternative set of values ​​that reestablish the opinion of new generations focused on recreating what has been called the great comeback of American men’s fashion!

Creative director Ralph auriemma said, I was inspired by the quirky dress style of colorful characters who had fun in Mustique in the 1960s. From rock stars to royalty, these gentlemen all understood the concept of personal style.

The Mustique collection features stitching details that include double-track welt seams on the cuffs that give them a sporty look. Auriemma says, For the bespoke section, everything is versatile with a feeling of lightness. The jackets are paired with striped cotton pants that give it a casual elegance. The blazers feature a shirt-style construction that was originally invented by Italian tailors to keep their clients comfortable during the hot summer months.

Paul Stuart: multicolored seersucker shirt and shorts. Textured and light, the seersucker is the … [+] perfect fabric for summer. This colorful plaid shirt looks great with any type of sportswear, including cotton shorts. Price – $ 275 for the shirt and $ 105 for the shorts

Macrae Marran / Paul Stuart



From the start, Auriemmas style leadership promises a breath of fresh air while keeping the brand’s great heritage. New fabrics include garment-dyed denim in vibrant colors including pink, kelly green and turquoise blue. Bright cashmere blazers are pre-washed for a comfortable fit, and vintage military-style buttons add an eclectic touch. Linen drawstring pants and striped collar shirts in bright colors are perfect for warmer temperatures. Washed Italian sports jackets with boat-shaped patch pockets are paired with rainbow-colored chinos, crew-neck looped sweaters and brightly colored linen shirts.

For the man looking for more tailored styles, the Modern American Sartorial Collection offers jackets in a lighter fabric for the summer with bespoke constructions that offer a fitted silhouette. The jackets feature updated lapels and new lengths, but the style direction this season says Creative Director Ralph Auriemma, Has a very clean look. In the past, there were usually more eclectic mixes of patterns and textures. This season it’s very contemporary with a minimal pattern mix. At Paul Stuart, we take a forward-looking sartorial stance and move away from the sewing trends of the past.

Examples include raw silk and linen jackets which both have a soft hand with a rounder thread for texture. Beige prewashed silk twill sport jackets with Tencel for a soft touch. Extremely lightweight classic basket weave backpack fabric and pre-washed 100% cashmere sports jackets that have an extremely soft construction. These are presented with denim and cotton pants.

Paulette Garafalo, CEO of Paul Stuart says: We are very excited about the contemporary direction our creative team has taken with this dynamic and modern collection. Ultralight materials, soft fit and wide color gamut provide a wide range that fits the relaxed lifestyle of our customers this season.

Paul stuart

Macrae Marran / Paul Stuart



With these new constructions and fabrics, Paul Stuart, generally known for his preppy styles and color palette, shifts to a contemporary sensibility. Auriemma says: We always have khaki chinos and blue blazers in stock at Paul Stuart. This is our opportunity to revisit the classic male wardrobe and add another level of sophistication in terms of color, material and fit.

All of these styles are perfectly finished with Paul Stuarts Italian leather and suede sneakers, espadrilles and sandals from the Spring 2021 footwear collection.