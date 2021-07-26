Fashion
Chocowinity Nutrien wins dramatically to advance to 16U Babe Ruth World Series Final
JENSEN BEACH, Fla .– Jorden Clark’s brace at the end of the sixth inning saw Chocowinity Nutrien advance to the 16U Babe Ruth Softball World Series Final, which is being played at Pineapple Park in Jensen Beach, Fla.
Chocowinity was scheduled to face South Texas in the final. Chocowinity had to beat South Texas twice to win the World Series. South Texas has beaten Chocowinity twice, once in a round robin and again in a support game.
Both teams were due to play Monday at noon with a second game to follow, if necessary. Chocowinity crossed the losing bar to reach the final. The team’s only two losses were in South Texas.
Here’s the full rundown of GameChanger Media’s Monday game.
=====
MONDAY MORNING THURSDAY
Clark’s departure gives Chocowinity Nutrien victory over Wisconsin Fastpitch Academy
The score of the box
It fell on the wire Monday, withChocowinity Nutrienwinning the victory with a spectacular double at the end of the round which sealed their victory overWisconsin Fastpitch Academy. The match was tied at five withChocowinity Nutrienbatting at the end of the sixth whenClark Earthdoubled on a 0-1 count, scoring a point.
Wisconsin Fastpitch Academyscored four runs in the first inning, butChocowinity Nutrienstill managed to clinch the victory.Riley sprengerandChloe Zébroeach had RBIs in the frame.
Wisconsin Fastpitch Academystarted things in the first run whenSprengerdoubled on a 3-2 count, scoring two runs.
At the end of the fifth inning, Chocowinity Nutrien tied at five.Chocowinity Nutrienscored a point whenSamantha braddysingle.
London Keechwas in the pitcher’s circle forChocowinity Nutrien. The ace lasted two-thirds of an inning, allowing three hits and four runs while taking out one and walking one.
Emily romportlwas in the circle forWisconsin Fastpitch Academy. The Bulldog allowed six runs on seven hits in two and a third innings, striking out two on strikes.Janaya Goldbachpitched three raised innings out of the bullpen.
Chocowinity Nutrienracked up 13 hits.Hannah Black,Braddy,Keech, andIsabelle boykineach had several hits forChocowinity Nutrien.BraddyandBlackall had three hits to makeChocowinity Nutrien.Chocowinity Nutriendid not make a single mistake on the pitch.Mara Massyhad four field chances, the most in the team.
Olivia berowent 2 for 2 to the plate to leadWisconsin Fastpitch Academyin strokes.Wisconsin Fastpitch Academydid not make a single mistake on the pitch.Madyson Schultzhad the most chances on the field with five.
