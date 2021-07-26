Covid Remote Work Casual Fashion and Grooming, But No Appearance-Based Bias

It was reasonable to hope that the attention and consideration of physical appearances might have waned over the long course of the Covid crisis and its side effects on working from home. Despite many months of remote desktop interactions, a widespread loosening of fashion conventions, and virtual meetings distorted by electronic screens, lookism discrimination based on a perceived lack of attractiveness appears to be a hardy animal.

The bias based on physical appearance appears to have survived the pandemic unscathed. In fact, he may have even transferred.

Based on a sample of 2,000 employees working remotely, UK law firm Slater and Gordon discovered last summer that, contrary to expectations, bias based on physical appearance seems to have survived the pandemic unscathed.

In fact, he may have even transferred. A third of the men and women surveyed said that due to the depressive effect of the pandemic on the job market, they put up with comments about their appearance on video calls that they would not have tolerated in person. . And in another new manifestation of an ancient plague, more than a quarter of women said They were asked to dress more provocatively for online meetings, while a third said they were told to use more makeup or style their hair.

In a study published in the current issue of the American Journal of Sociology, researchers reported that the income gap between people perceived as attractive and unattractive rivals or exceeds the income gap between white and black adults. In a closer but still revealing correlation, an article from last year revealed that more attractive academics are viewed as better teachers by students.

Related

It has been noted that people with symmetrical features are assumed to be nicer, more capable, and smarter than those whose faces are perceived to be unpleasant. Judith Langlois, professor emeritus of psychology at the University of Texas at Austin, suggests that the association of beauty with kindness may be acquired at a very young age by innate information processing mechanisms.

This weighs on the less attractive. Yet like the New York Times columnist David Brooks As recently pointed out, there is no national association of ugly people lobbying for change.

Which begs the question: should there be? Or, more realistically, should anti-discrimination laws encompass lookism? What about cases where the lookist’s employer, admissions officer, or teacher is opposed to baldness or obesity, or has a preference for a particular eye or hair color? Or, like me, a desperate grumpy (my own suggested contribution to the contemporary dictionary): finding the smiley faces endearing and the scowling off-putting? Should such innate prejudices be considered discriminatory? Be the subject of a dispute?

Thinking of lookism reminds me of a Talmudic account of a daughter of Common Era Roman Emperors who lamented the Jewish scholar Rabbi Yehoshua ben ananya, a seemingly unattractive man, whose glorious wisdom occupied such an ugly vessel.

Related

Yehoshua changed the subject, at least it seemed, asking the lady why her father kept his wine in simple clay vessels rather than gold and silver vessels. After their conversation, she quoted the rabbi as suggesting the change to her father. He accepted it only to find that the wine he had transferred had turned into vinegar.

When the emperor approached the rabbi to complain, Yehoshua explained, “As she told me, so I said to her, to show that the fine material keeps better in the smallest container.