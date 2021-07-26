Fashion
Jennifer Lopez wears ‘Ben’ necklace and white Reformation dress and ‘Ben’ necklace in Monaco
Jennifer lopez certainly knows how to make a statement, and while on vacation in Monaco on Monday, the On the Floor star gave fans plenty to say.
Lopez looked summer-ready in an all-white look, which included the $ 240 CAD / $ 178 USD Roarke Reformation Robe with a wide-brimmed hat, a knit Valentino Garavani studded handbag, and nude thongs.
Eagle-eyed fans even noticed the star accessorized her look with a gold necklace that reads Ben in a nod to her rekindled romance with Ben affleck, 48.
The lightweight Roarke dress is made of breathable linen and is perfect for soaking up the Monaco sun, thanks to its mini-length and thin straps. It is also made from environmentally friendly fibers.
Available in sizes 0-12, you can still shop for this look if you’re looking to recreate the J.Lo sparkle for yourself this summer.
TO BUY : Reform, CA $ 240 / US $ 178
Lopez’s latest outing comes just days after celebrating her 52nd birthday on July 24, where she gifted fans with a collection of jaw-dropping photos from her luxury yacht vacation.
52 which he does, she captioned the photo carousel, which also included a photo of Lopez and Affleck enjoying a romantic time together.
Fans couldn’t get enough of the photos, which effectively confirmed Lopez and Affleck’s relationship online.
I mean, if you go to official Instagram, do it like J.Lo, one fan wrote.
This is the last photo for me, another added.
Others praised Lopez for her anti-aging physique, calling her gorgeous and iconic.
I want to look like this when I’m your age, one follower commented.
