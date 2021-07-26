Utility is the new Athleisure – The Latest Street Style Trends 2021

Is it just us, or are our quarantine leggings pushed further and further into our drawers? It’s not that we don’t like the incorporation of athletic styles into high fashion and sportswear with luxury; there’s no denying that athleisure was one of the biggest global trends of the 2010s. Leggings officially entered the pants category and celebrities heading to the gym dressed in workout gear became a part of it. undeniable street style. But as we take our hat off to the mark the sportswear wave has left on fashion as a whole, looking forward to the post-COVID decade that lies ahead, the question is “what will the new athleisure be? “

Jeremy MoellerGetty Images

The collective preference for tracksuits and matching sets that has swept the nation through a global pandemic that has kept us at home and working in our pajamas may not remain stable in a reopening world. To answer the question of what athleisure will be replaced by, we need to examine the direction in which fashion is currently heading and the state of the world we dress to live in.

Frivolity in any form (be it frivolous clothing or a hobby in an age when the essentials are being removed to focus efforts on the resources, jobs and activities most needed ) tends to seem like an unnecessary luxury in times of crisis. Case in point: Utility clothing was popularized in 1940s Britain as a direct result of the need to ration clothing materials.

Tara Deighton

The simple and practical utility style featured a range of clothing, including a one-piece ‘mermaid costume’, worn over clothing to escape air raid shelters, which is still worn and known today as boiler combination. Think cleaner lines, shorter skirts, boxy (rather than puffy) shoulders, and sensible wedge heels, plus a push to mend and mend clothes rather than buying replacement items. These utilitarian styles gained popularity thanks to a few well-placed celebrity recommendations, and from the utilitarian clothing program came utilitarian fashion, which typically includes military-inspired and outerwear, workwear, and styles like vests and cargo pants.

This style which became a major fashion trend was the result of the garment industry’s response to the state of the nation and the massive shift from more unnecessary clothing styles to those that were appropriate to the state. economic and political situation of the country. Fashion history tends to repeat itself so 80 years later in the face of the current state of our nation, is utility returning?

Claudio LaveniaGetty Images

The Spring / Summer 2021 and Fall / Winter 2021 seasons were a collective celebration of joyful fashion. If there were any fabric rationing limitations, houses like Valentino, Balenciaga and Schiaparelli would certainly come under staff as their latest haute couture collections involved oversized silhouettes, puffed sleeves, structured ball gowns, and details. complex. However, we’ve also seen these designers look to the past for design inspiration in a way that explores and draws inspiration from the clothes worn by those who came before us.

Jean Paul Gaultier, known for Madonna’s infamous tapered bra, sent updated iterations of utility styles to the runway. Trench coats became voluminous strapless tan dresses, quilted bomber jackets were reimagined with oversized sleeves, and notched-soled boots were paired with ball-hem strapless dresses. The way Sacai’s Chitose Abe, Jean Paul Gaultier guest designer for the Fall / Winter 2021 couture season, chose to corset a quilted coat is the perfect example of utilitarian-inspired styles that draw inspiration from practicality. in an absolutely impractical way. and completely artistically captivating.

jean paul Gaultier jean paul Gaultier

Abe’s Fall 2021 RTW collection for Sacai gave us a taste of what to come with their Jean Paul Gaultier collection, as bomber jackets, quilted vests and utility belts were in abundance. Courrèges Spring / Summer 2022 chose to take a more traditional approach to utility with clean lines, sturdy leather and denim, and windbreakers. Fendi’s Spring / Summer 2021 collection involved a pair of utility gloves intended more for gardening than for strolling around town. The resurgence of utility was Riccardo Tisci’s black denim Burberry boiler jumpsuits with contrast stitching, a fashionable recreation of the wartime British mermaid costume.

Burberry

Fashion seems to flirt with utility in a way that sits between practicality and play. The fashion of 2021 refers to the past in a way that is not always pragmatic but is always deeply structured and almost heartwarming – or at least, as comforting as the stiff fabrics and curls can be. In addition, there is a kind of smart circularity with the recycling of utilitarian fashion that gives us food for thought about how consumers perceive the purpose of dress styles in times of crisis as well as the resources that the clothing industry has to offer. mode consumes.

And maybe some fashion aficionados appreciate the costume-like element that comes with the idea of ​​dressing in some sort of apocalyptic utility armor as a political statement while others might prefer utilitarian styles for the sake of it. practicality (how many precious rolls of toilet paper could you have stuffed in the big, deep pockets of your cargo pants a year ago?)

NurPhotoGetty Images

The street style stars who were behind the massive athletics craze are also looking at utility fashion. Notched-sole ankle boots in sensitive black leather Matrix– from stylish trench coats to the red leather jumpsuit worn by model Coco Rocha, these well-dressed individuals are once again normalizing the wearing of a niche style of clothing for fashion purposes (sounds familiar to you? exactly what happened with athleisure.) Does the fact that the street crowd greeted the utility with open arms mark the end of comfortable athletics and off to the gym? ?

Utility fashion is structured and tailored, very different from the matching training gear sets to the point where it almost seems like the two couldn’t coexist. But if practicality and preparation are what even the most fashionable of dressers are looking for in 2021, it’s safe to say that there is a whole world of post-war and pre-apocalyptic styles just waiting to be seen. to be fully exploited.