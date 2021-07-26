Fashion
Sarah Brand’s viral video for “Red Dress” makes Rebecca Black look like Mariah Carey… But maybe that’s on purpose?
At first, it would seem that “Red Dress,” an independently created music video by singer Sarah Brand, is just your typical attempt at making a viral (albeit very squeaky) video. Brand, currently a student at Oxford University, wrote and sang the song, and she directed, produced, choreographed and edited the video, which she said “tells the story of a stranger in the context of organized religion. It covers exclusivity, hypocrisy and reconciliation. It’s very homemade, and her singing skills are mediocre at best. But Brand and all of his social media marketing around the song don’t recognize any of this.
On Brand website, she explains, “I write all my music, direct and edit music videos. I am currently living abroad in England for a Master of Science in Sociology at the University of Oxford. I received my BA in Sociology from UC Berkeley, with highest distinction, and a minor in History. The brand uh, the brand, that’s clear. It’s full of pro-social posts from an educated woman wrapped up in a pop star package. It all sounds good. Her online presence is equally positive, with Instagram posts praising Mother Earth and showing her overflowing with positivity during her visit to France and her yoga practice. Corn. CORN. CORN.
The video itself, which has 213,000 views and counts, has a love-hate relationship with constant frame rates. As for the “choreography”? Well, to quote Inigo Montoya, “You keep using that word, I don’t think it means what you think it means.” And while her voice may have potential, it’s safe to say that she needs someone to tell her how to use it. And the writing? The chorus of the song borrows generously from a harsher critic who might say “scam” Taylor Swift’s “Wildest Dreams” so at least she has some decent influences?
In “Red Dress” Brand plays the dichotomy of virgins and whores and sings about the religious right who dares to “judge with disgust”, but now that her song is going viral and being called out by people like me, you know, “Keyboard gangstas” as my favorite crowd woman Drita called internet trolls I am I really the judge? Oof, that’s a lot to deal with. I do not like it. I want to be a woman who supports women. But I also want to be honest. Look, we can all watch the Brand video and laugh, but also, let’s watch the video and clap it too, for being someone who just falls for it. If she has any embarrassment, she certainly won’t let it cripple her or prevent her from doing what she wants. And if she doesn’t have one, well good for her, I don’t know what it is, to be honest. (My favorite wife, Drita, whom I usually don’t bring up more than once a day, but here we now mention her twice, also used to say “Keep my name out of your mouth!” When she didn’t want her enemies to talk about her, and here I am violating this rule in criticizing Brand’s work of life.
I think all of us who have watched the video are waiting for the second act in the “Red Dress” story. Will Brand eventually reveal that the joke is on us and it was all just a gag, or will there be more videos of this aspiring pop star who could use a little polish? , but will it continue to grow despite everything? Or, maybe this song is just kind of great experience in sociology slash masters thesis created by a rising scholar on the nature of virality in the age of social media? I’ll have to subscribe to his YouTube channel (SarahMarqueVEVO, which despite its name, is not actually affiliated with VEVO) to find out, and hey! that’s exactly what she wanted me to do from the start, isn’t it?
Sources
2/ https://decider.com/2021/07/26/sarah-brand-red-dress-viral-video/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
