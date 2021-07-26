Sneakers and clothing for men and women – Footwear News

Fashion
Back-to-school shopping is in full swing – and we’re looking to adidas for stylish, campus-ready looks.
Known for their bold and modern approach to athleisure, adidas has plenty of pieces that will help you show off your personal style. If you’re looking for the comfort of sweatshirts in a more stylish garment, the brand’s leggings and sweatpants are soft and versatile, and come in a variety of colors. Adidas tops are both sporty and relaxed, including t-shirts and sweatshirts featuring the iconic trefoil logo.
In terms of shoes, the brand offers innovative sneakers ideal for wearing during and outside of gym classes. Some of the latest pairs come with innovative foam soles and knit uppers. And of course, the brand’s range includes classic leather sneakers that work with any outfit all year round, even after the last ring of summer vacation.
To help you browse through all of the options, we’ve compiled our favorite adidas pieces to add to your back-to-school looks. Shop styles for men and women in advance.
Adidas Originals NMD_R1 Shoes
Those outdoors inspired sneakers feature stretch knit uppers and lace closures, ensuring all-day safety and comfort. Their Boost midsoles are also bouncy and responsive, while the rubber outsoles will help you maintain balance. Best of all, they’re even made with sustainable materials – 20% of the rods are made from at least 50% recycled content.
To buy: Adidas Originals NMD_R1 Women’s Shoes, $ 140.
To buy: Adidas Originals NMD_R1 Men’s Shoes, $ 140.
Adidas Marimekko Women’s Cropped T-Shirt
Made in collaboration with Finnish fashion brand Marimekko, this short t-shirt will add a fun pop of color to any shorts, jeans or pants.
To buy: Adidas Marimekko Trefoil Women’s Cropped Tee, $ 35.
Adidas Loungewear Essentials Women’s 3-Stripe Leggings
These stretchable leggings for women are both comfortable and stylish, featuring adidas’ signature three-stripe logo, an elastic waistband and a slim fit.
To buy: Adidas Loungewear Essential Women’s 3-Stripe Leggings, $ 35.
Adidas Ultraboost 21 Shoes
This quilted sneakers is available in a variety of colors and features a sock-like knit upper for added comfort. A supportive heel counter and rubber outsole also provide traction when walking through hallways or the track. Additionally, this model contains Primeblue, which means it is made from recycled polyester.
To buy: Adidas Ultraboost 21 Women’s Shoes, $ 180.
To buy: Adidas Ultraboost 21 Men’s Shoes, $ 180.
Adidas Tiro 21 Men’s Track Pants
These light sweatpants for men are designed for easy wearing. Their Aeroready material absorbs moisture, ensuring you don’t sweat through them on the hottest days. The pants also feature zippers at the ankles for ventilation and precise graphic details that create a streamlined silhouette.
To buy: Men’s adidas Tiro 21 track pants, $ 45.
adidas Adicolor Essentials Men’s Clover Hoodie
This hoodie for men comes in a variety of colors to work with many sets. A soft fleece construction and a large front pocket add comfort.
To buy: Men’s adidas Adicolor Essentials Trefoil Hoodie, $ 55.
Adidas Stan Smith Shoes
This classic white sneakers is the ideal base for all back-to-school parties. Plus, it features vegan and partially recycled materials in the upper and a traditional lace-up closure to keep feet locked.
To buy: Adidas Stan Smith shoes for women, $ 85.
To buy: Adidas Stan Smith shoes for men, $ 85.
Adidas Loungewear Adicolor Essentials Trefoil Men’s T-Shirt
If you’re looking for a versatile everyday shirt that doubles as loungewear, look no further. Adidas T-shirt. The ribbed crew neck is versatile and can be easily layered with jackets and hoodies on cooler days.
To buy: Adidas Loungewear Adicolor Essentials Trefoil Men’s T-Shirt, $ 25.
adidas Hyperglam Crop Crew Sweatshirt
Featuring a relaxed fit and a three-stripe symbol printed on both shoulders, this short sweatshirt is sure to add a dose of retro style to your back to school wardrobe. Additional comfort comes from a ribbed crew neck finish and soft fabric made from 30% recycled polyester fleece.
