LVMH’s first half net profit up 62% from 2019 as fashion sales explode – WWD

PARIS – LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton said its net profit jumped 62% in the first half of the year compared to the same period in 2019, and was 10 times the level recorded last year at the height of the coronavirus pandemic. The result was fueled by record sales in its key fashion and leather goods division, led by Louis Vuitton and Dior.

The luxury conglomerate, which owns 75 brands ranging from Dom Pérignon champagne to Bulgari jewelry, said the group’s sales rose 89% to € 14.7 billion in the three months to June 30, after a 32% jump in the first quarter.

In organic terms, sales increased 84%, beating Bloomberg consensus forecast for a 72% increase. This compares to a 30% increase in the first quarter and a 38% decline over the same period last year, when the effects of COVID-19 peaked.

Compared to 2019, the group’s sales increased 14% like-for-like during the quarter, the company said on Monday after the Paris Stock Exchange closed.

The key fashion and leather goods division achieved sales of 7.13 billion euros in the three-month period, up 40% from the same quarter in 2019, reflecting the resistance of the brands stars Louis Vuitton, which should represent more than half of LVMH’s turnover. total profits in 2021 – and Dior.

LVMH achieved net profit of 5.29 billion euros in the first half, compared to 522 million euros in the same period last year. Operating profit amounted to 7.63 billion euros, up 44% compared to the same period in 2019. Operating margin stood at 26.6%, up 550 basis points compared to in the first half of 2019.

While the results should logically boost shares of LVMH, which ended the day down 0.1% at 673.40 euros, some analysts have warned that stock prices could react in unpredictable ways, even for companies that are above estimates, given high valuations and uncertainty about the outlook for the second half of the year. .

“In terms of valuation, it is undeniable that the share is expensive if we consider its historical valuation multiples and compared to the overall market (both close to a high for 20 years)”, said said Edouard Aubin, equity analyst at Morgan Stanley. a research note published on June 8.

“That being said, in a zero interest rate environment, the stock’s valuation should be compared to other names of high-quality global consumer growth. Compared to our peers in cosmetics or sporting goods, we believe that LVMH shares continue to offer upside potential, ”added Aubin, who has a price target of 695 euros on the share.

The results should also fuel expectations of new acquisitions by the French luxury giant.

Erwan Rambourg, global head of consumer and retail research at HSBC, noted that LVMH was very active on the M&A front, despite CFO Jean-Jacques Guiony’s statement in April that the group was focusing on the integration of Tiffany & Co. after finalizing the $ 15.8 billion. takeover of the American jeweler in January.

In the meantime, LVMH has increased its stake in Tod’s Group to 10%; took full control of Emilio Pucci; acquired a minority stake in the new independent house of the same name from Phoebe Philo and increased its stake in luxury streetwear brand Off-White from Virgil Abloh to 60%.

The deal with Abloh also gives the designer leeway to launch brands and seal partnerships across the luxury conglomerate’s activities.

Beyond the fashion division, cosmetics retailer Sephora announced last week that it was acquiring UK online beauty retailer Feelunique, while Moët Hennessy’s wine and spirits division is taking over UK online beauty retailer Feelunique. recently partnered with Campari to launch an e-commerce joint venture to sell premium wines and spirits across Europe. .

“While LVMH has communicated that after Tiffany, the group would have other fish to fry in addition to mergers and acquisitions, we believe that the size of the pan could encourage it to turn to other assets,” a Rambourg said in a July 21 report.

“The group’s firepower… and its role in defining and breaking luxury suggests that things may not calm down in the short term. This is a seller’s market and the multiples are high. From a buyer’s perspective, a crisis can create a competitive gap and money remains cheap. No one needs luxury: it’s about delighting and surprising consumers. For mergers and acquisitions, we think accordingly and expect the unexpected, ”he added.

LVMH’s results follow figures from Compagnie Financière Richemont showing that sales increased 22% at constant exchange rates for the three months to June 30 compared to the same period in 2019, driven by the strong performance of its jewelry houses, led by Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

Meanwhile, Burberry reported that constant exchange rate retail sales jumped 98% year-on-year in the first quarter ended June 26, fueled by continued strong growth in mainland China, South Korea and the Americas.

Kering is due to release its second quarter results on Tuesday, Hermès International will follow on Friday.

