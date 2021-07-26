23 best red wedding dresses of 2021





Selecting a wedding party look is sometimes one of the most difficult choices a bride can face when planning the wedding. Choosing a style is one thing, but choosing a color is another. And while you might not have thought about it, the experts agree: red wedding dresses are actually a romantic and welcome choice! Meet the expert Alena Wells is Senior Director of Marketing at Festivities.

Ranu Coleman is the Marketing Director of Azazi.

“[Red is] versatile and flattering and there are so many different shades to choose from, says Ranu Coleman, Marketing Director at Azazie. Red works for an outdoor winter wedding in the snow capped mountains, a summer wedding on the beach, a winery or a church. You can make it work for different places. Even better? With so many different hues, you can easily mix and match this radiant color to complement any palette and wedding theme. Coming up, check out some of our favorite red wedding dresses to suit every budget and season.

Shopping FAQs Looking for a red dress that your wedding party will love? We've answered three common questions brides-to-be have when buying this color. Why should I choose red for my wedding party? You can't go wrong with red, says Coleman. It's traditional, flattering on several different skin tones, and you can mix and match the different shades beautifully.

How to accessorize red wedding dresses? If it's a bright, vibrant red, go more gently on the jewelry. If you choose burgundy tones, gold or silver earrings pair beautifully with [the hue]Wells suggests. Coleman also adds that when in doubt, it is always best to use neutral, metallic or transparent shoes and accessories.

How do I choose the best shade of red for my wedding party? First, the two experts suggest ordering samples to see which shades catch your eye. And if you are a fan of something unexpected, don't hesitate! An apple red color is brilliant, but it would work great in the right place and setting, like a black-tie indoor ballroom or a wedding with a glam / casino feel, Coleman says. Wells adds that we're also seeing plenty of ombre color palettes incorporating burgundy to pinks. To enhance the color, you can always mix the same shade of red in different fabrics to create texture in your bridal party look.



