Are engagement watches the new engagement rings?

“Show us your ring!” This is a phrase that is often asked of couples after getting engaged, and for good reason. Engagement rings have been a symbol of commitment for ages, and they’re a way to tell the world that you’re officially off the market.

But some couples turn the story around and opt for a different piece of jewelry to symbolize their intention to get married. Engagement watches have been quietly flying under the radar for some time, but they seem to be gaining traction.

We were curious to know: is this a lasting trend or just a passing craze? So TMRW reached out to style experts to get their thoughts on engagement watches and if they think the watch trend is here to stay.

Related

Since when has this been a trend, anyway?

When we first heard about engagement watches in a recent article from Refinery29, our first thought was, “Huh?” Engagement rings are a universal sign of love and commitment and they are deeply rooted in tradition; it must be a passing fad. But the trend seems to be gaining ground for some time.

“While most (96%) couples continue to exchange rings early in their engagement, we also see couples offering ring-less items that are just as meaningful, think watches, bracelets, gift giving. vacation or even a down payment on a house … with the money you would have spent on a ring, “said Shelley Brown, fashion and beauty editor for The Knot, citing the wedding site. Jewelry & Engagement Study 2019.

Recent data from the digital shopping platform ShopStyle also shows an increase in search traffic for the terms ‘women’s watches’ (+ 33% in search volume year-over-year), men’s watches (+ 31% in search volume year over year) and watches (+ 23% in search volume year over year).

Traditions of engagement are changing

Katie Brownstein, marketing director for wedding planning firm Joy, told TMRW that she has noticed the appearance of non-traditional engagement symbols for several years, and said she believes many of these wedding trends had taken root in 2020.

“We have all taken a moment to reflect and many traditions no longer hold the same weight after the pandemic. I see rising trends like engagement watches as a reflection of our values. We are looking for things that have more to do with it. For some couples, an engagement ring doesn’t feel authentic to them, so an alternative like a watch can be a more personal symbol of their engagement, ”she said.

“We have all taken a moment to reflect and many traditions no longer hold the same weight after the pandemic.” Katie brownstein

Nowadays, some couples choose to wear engagement or engagement rings together or go for something more unique that doesn’t include a diamond.

“As traditions around rings change, it follows that alternatives to rings are also gaining popularity. Designer watches retain their value and therefore are a heritage investment similar to diamonds, so they are an option. of a natural engagement gift, ”said Brown.

Engagement watches have also become an attractive alternative for same-sex couples who are looking for a unique way to show their commitment to each other or for women who want to ask their boyfriend the question.

“There has also been an increase in the number of partners who receive an engagement ring who would like to make the gesture with something so meaningful and sentimental, making the engagement watch the perfect gift,” Brownstein said.

Related

Watches are special in themselves

Engagement watches are a relatively recent trend, but watches in general have been a staple piece of jewelry for several centuries.

“Watches have been a big part of the Western wardrobe because they spent most of their existence (say around 300 years) as elite accessories. They were extremely expensive. that in the late 19th, early 20th century that ordinary people could even afford one, “Deirdre Clemente, fashion historian and 20th-century American culture expert at the University of Nevada, told TMRW at Las Vegas.

Engagement rings symbolize commitment and tell a story, and many couples see watches the same way.

“An engagement watch becomes a part of your personal story and part of your story, a special element that can easily become a family heirloom, passed down from generation to generation,” said Brian Sacawa, the expert behind the popular YouTube channel He Spoke. Style.

Much like engagement rings, watches can be personalized with dials, engravings, bracelets and more, making them a meaningful piece for the couple.

Do engagement watches have endurance?

What kind of impact will this trend have on the way people express their relationship status?

“Although a watch does not immediately express ‘fiancé’ to others, it is ultimately up to the couple to find something unique and personal to them, whether it is a ring or a watch. Traditionally, men do not wear rings when they’re engaged, so it shouldn’t impact the expression of relationship status, ”Brownstein said.

Fashion historian Kimberly Chrisman-Campbell agreed watches are a good option, but doesn’t think the trend has enough momentum to replace traditional engagement rings.

“I don’t think it’s a perfect replacement for a ring, because it doesn’t announce to the world that the wearer is engaged or married; to do that you always have to put a ring on it,” she said. .

At the same time, she recognized that the trend could gain ground in the years to come.

“The social and cultural meaning of objects is dynamic, they change according to our way of life. As a society, we re-evaluate what is important and what is needed in our daily life. As a cultural historian material, I am absolutely not surprised that we are reconsidering the way we express our commitment, ”she said.

Related

How to find the perfect engagement watch

Are you considering an engagement watch? We asked the pros for some buying tips to help you find the perfect one: