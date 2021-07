Local women in business and fashion talk about back-to-school trends ahead of Texas Tax Free Weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Bill Cunningham, the late fashion critic and icon, said fashion is the armor to survive the reality of everyday life, and local fashionistas are helping Borderland students arm before returning for in-person learning. This year, parents are saving on school supplies with district-wide giveaways. KTSM 9 News spoke with women in business and fashion, as well as Walmart, about fashion trends for college students ahead of Tax Free Weekend in Texas. If you don’t like a trend, it’s okay not to like it. Or if you’re really resonating with a trend, I think the keyword is resonating, so play with it, Zoe Gemoets, style coach and president of Chica Chat, tells KTSM. The pandemic has changed the way many of us express ourselves, including the sartorial aesthetic. Now, most have become accustomed to (and perhaps favor) the laid-back comfort that accommodates work-from-home and in-person lifestyles. I think it just exploded as we isolated ourselves for as long as we did. And then I also noticed that during the pandemic the Y2k trend became a really big thing, Gemoets says. As Tax Free Weekend approaches, shoppers can shop for trendy styles at big box stores and also explore local boutiques nearby. A Walmart spokesperson told KTSM that the company is offering tween and teen fashion this season, including athleisure, tie dye and swirl prints, matching sets, deconstructed denim, and more. With more students and teachers returning to in-person learning, we expect a resurgence of interest in fashion from trending brands like Wonder Nation and Champion, and our recently launched collection with Justice, says Walmart. Next Sunday, a women’s boutique at Farah Fountains in East El Paso, is helping local shoppers find the back-to-school basics that come with the boutique’s beauty. Bodysuits are very popular. Black, white and nude are the top three, obviously that’s a bit of a trendy color, Erika Williams, owner of On Next Sunday, told KTSM. Many students struggle with anxiety before returning to in-person learning, while the stress of what to wear can add to the burden. “Look on Instagram, see what people are wearing – and honestly, see what you’re comfortable with. And I feel like people are wearing the craziest things right now. And you see it on Hailey Bieber, she wears sweatshirts with crazy shoes and a blazer – and then you see people replicating that look, Williams says. Tax Free Weekend in Texas will take place August 6-8, 2021 and will give buyers the opportunity to invest in the local economy. Try to spend that money in the community – in small businesses, because we’ve had a tough year as well, Williams says. For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News app from the Apple App Store or the Google play store.

