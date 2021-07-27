Fashion
The men of modern decoration
At a time when Kashmir is seeing encouraging trends in start-ups in the absence of government jobs, menswear and inspiring interior design trends are creating a new wave here.
As a rule, men do not often talk about interiors. We just love the things that are attached to us, but when it comes to how we organize the spaces we live in, we’re generally quiet. And it shows. Men’s homes are either left to their partners, says Mufti Akeel, owner, Indoors Dcor.
Ahmad, who studied MBA and Marketing at IIPM Bangalore, returned from the southern city and set up his business in Kashmir.
In Kashmir, going for any big business also needs a big heart. It’s a matter of security, worries and apprehensions, Ahmad said. It’s a tough task, but we have to go out and start as a beginner to share it will make a huge difference.
Ahmad says that after returning from Bangalore, he witnessed the closure of many businesses and many initiatives facing a downturn. To do business in Kashmir, you have to go through a lot of attractions and pressures.
He says he kept a lot of brands for people at his outlet in Baghat Barzulla including Dcor, DC Furnishing, RR Dcor, Rumors, Prestigious Textiles, GM Syntex, etc.
Kashmir Crewel is something that can be promoted on a large scale and we are doing our part in that regard, he says. Recently, we also started importing imported linens and curtains and upholstery, blinds and bedding, besides installing.
He says 2020 has been a defining year for everything, but especially for the collective relationship we all have with our homes. Closures due to the pandemic have left many of us scrambling to create home offices, home education spaces and gyms, dramatically changing the way we use our homes.
Whether you’re moving into a new home, renovating your current home or for the future, it’s important to choose an aesthetic that is as current as possible to help increase resale value, says Ahmad.
In another interesting story, a youngster from the southern Kashmir district of Pulwama established his dream project after looking at modular decor on social media to create his modular decor.
Musaib Nisar has come a long way with his success as an entrepreneur. After finishing his studies, from 2018 he runs his unit, Himaliyan Peaks Wood Industries, which deals with all kinds of modular kitchens, cabinets, furniture, beds and other beautiful decors. elements.
This young man has come a long way and his success speaks aloud of his hard work and effort to reach where he is today, delivering all around Jammu-and – Cashmere, it’s a name spoken in almost every household now, Musaib’s friends say.
Musaib used social media to his advantage and turned an idea into a profitable business unit.
You will only see the country progress in terms of overall development and progress if its youth have the enthusiasm to grow each quarter, says Musaib Nisar. He says he has social networking skills, revolved around his struggling family business of walnut kernels.
Musaib has completely built an environment that fosters the creativity of his field of the timber industry and offers opportunities for entrepreneurship and requires the implementation of multi-pronged strategies, since he started his business.
Right now, social media is a powerful tool in the hands of young people and we are also using it to reach every household, he says, adding that using social media sites to grow my business is really encouraging. Now we also take online orders and deliver custom furniture to its customers.
He says highly educated young people have been employed at the unit. Although he has all the necessary skills, he still employed an educated girl in his unit who works as a social media analyst for him.
Social networks and startups
Musaib says his idea for a start-up was even built by social media itself and relies solely on network and technology today. We don’t need to focus on government jobs. We can be self-reliant. If we brag about being smart creations, we have to think outside the box, he says.
Musaib and Akeel both agree that the situation here in the Kashmir region is turning off businessmen as well as customers. They say the restrictions on social media earlier had a bigger negative impact on their business and caused them losses because their business is such that it is fully functional on social media.
They urged the government to support entrepreneurs and be their cornerstone rather than being an obstacle to their success by limiting and removing social media and internet services.
Relevantly, in recent years, feminine decorating styles have dominated the market. However, until recently, many current trends are getting a little tired. But now the pendulum starts to swing the other way. Sleek and modern looks, inspired by men’s fashion, are making a comeback. A sophisticated and neutral asymmetrical look is starting to emerge.
