Fashion from the early 2000s is back, but leave those bad trends behind

The nostalgia for the beginning of the year 2000 has been slowly coming to the surface for some time now, with a television reboot of Gossip Girl, the return ofSex and the cityand, of course, Bennifer 2.0, so it was only a matter of time until early fashion made a comeback. Yes, the days of strutting around in insanely low-waisted jeans, around 14 layers of bronzer, platform thongs and velor tracksuits Juicy Couture has found new life, and at this point, is a must-have on the slopes. and social media everywhere.

Scroll down Instagram and you’ll see Bella Hadid in a drop-waist pants, Emily Ratajkowski in a sling top and Hailey Bieber in a bob, or browse TikTok, where you’ll see a whole Gen Z subculture discovering the joys (or horrors) butterfly clips, dazzled pants and logo t-shirts.

Subscribe to the Observers Lifestyle newsletter

I’m well aware that fashion is cyclical and I’m a fan of bobs, baby t-shirts and denim skirts. I’m even into the idea of ​​the exit top and full disclosure, I still love my skinny jeans, sorry Gen Z. Of course there are a few selected trends from the early 2000s that can be adapted and recreated. for the present, like tiny sunglasses and strappy sandals, but I’ll just say it: there are certain style trends from the early years that I firmly believe must remain buried in the tombs of fashion closets. past, right there with big striped highlights, frosted lipstick and over-plucked eyebrows.

My aversion to specific fashion trends of the early 2000s comes from firsthand experience, since I went through my toughest teenage and teenage years, as we all tried to replicate them. lace-up pants, low waist minis, rhinestones. accented t-shirts and dazzling bags worn by avant-garde icons of the time like Paris Hilton, Lindsay Lohan, Nicole Richie, Britney Spears and Mischa Barton. Alas, it turns out that pastel-colored Uggs paired with miniskirts, layered polo shirts, and flat side bangs weren’t the timeless aesthetic I once thought.

I also never understood why back in the days when we were told our flared, uncomfortably tight jeans had to be below our hips, we were also bombarded with a surplus of stretchy, gathered tops and dresses, often with a kind of jewel accent. Also, why did we insist on layering every element we owned? Was a big necklace really not enough? Do we really need to double up with a dress, jeans * and * a duster?

So I am here to ask you to please,please, leave some early fashion mishaps in the past, despite widespread attempts to bring these trends to the present stage of style. I promise you, it’s for your own good.

1. Layer dresses on jeans

The early 2000s consisted of inexplicably layering around 17 pieces of clothing, and while I’m a strong advocate of always bringing a sweater, I just can’t justify any reason for wearing dresses over a pair of jeans. Alas, the practicality was not great in this Y2K era.

This particular look was important among trendsetters of the early years, and even found its way into award shows and movie premieres, like when Mischa Barton wore a stretch tunic dress over denim flares, or when Anne Hathaway took it a step further and sported a pink midi dress over her trendy faded flare jeans. It was apparently not enough clothes, as she donned a dressy brocade coat over the entire look of the Ella, delighted first.

Are we really cold? Was the dress supposed to add a touch of formality to our beloved faded denim? I don’t have the answers, but I’m just going to ask everyone to refrain from layering their formal attire on top of jeans.

2. Von Dutch hats

Von Dutch hats were really all the rage in the early 2000s, with a fan base ranging from Nicky Hilton and Gwen Stefani to Ashton Kutcher and Justin Timberlake. Me too, because my pale pink Von Dutch hat was one of my most precious possessions. I assumed that these particular hats thankfully died a quick death sometime after Punk stopped airing, but I’m sorry to report that over the past year or so I’ve spotted quite a bit of trucker caps in nature. Please, please leave these Von Dutch hats in the early days cemetery.

3. All this thong exposed

Lingerie as an outerwear is nothing new in fashion, and I’m all for a corset-inspired top or silky lace camisole. But in the early 2000s, it took a really bad turn, as the visible thong became a real fashion trend in real life. The whale tail moment may have been an inevitable by-product of the entire hipster jeans movement, but it took on a life of its own, with enthusiastic fans like Christina Aguilera and Paris Hilton, as well as Halle Berry and Gillian. Anderson, who sported a thong -exposing the dress at the Vanity Show post-Oscars party.

I thought we could all breathe a sigh of relief when this trend faded into oblivion, but alas! Even the whale tail has resurfaced, and yes, I saw Hailey Bieber’s updated version of it at the 2019 Met Gala, as well as the runway look of Bella Hadid and the street style version of Dua Lipa. But no, thongs on display are not acceptable outerwear, and I won’t be convinced otherwise!

4. Ridiculously skinny scarves aimlessly

If anyone has the answer as to why we all thought it was necessary to accessorize a perfectly good (well, probably good) outfit with an ultra-thin scarf, let me know! There really isn’t a single weather event where adding an insanely skinny piece of fabric will contribute to the warmth, but apparently those tiny scarves were out of season, as evidenced by Hilary Duff’s skinny black scarf for an August day in New York. To each their own, I guess, but I’m just going to go ahead and say that I personally won’t be adorning my summer dresses with a sheer scarf anytime soon.

5. Huge belts worn exclusively around the midsection or ridiculously low on the hips

The fashion of the early 2000s wasn’t exactly subtle, so of course a huge belt was seen as a chic accessory. I don’t have a problem with belts in general, because the right belt can accentuate, flatter and complement an outfit. I also love a frivolous accessory for no other reason than fashion. But those early oversized belts, which were often adorned with shiny buckles and heavy metal accents, don’t fall into that category. These particular oversized belts were never worn in denim belt loops and have become impractical, unflattering, and generally ugly.