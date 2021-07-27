Fashion malfunctions transformed fashion trends CR Fashion Book

When did fashion mistakes turn into fashion statements and trends? Or, are someone’s fashion nightmares other sidewalk staples? As the world seethes into a new normal after COVID-19, fashion experimentation also appears to be at an all time high. Instead of a rigid list of what to wear and how to wear it, wearers adopt a new notion of fashion: that everything can be fashionable, because who cares? What was once considered strange is now suddenly in fashion. Who can say what fashion mistake today could be the trend of tomorrow?

Embracing this new era of fashion, let’s take a look at six possible past fashion faux pas turned into current fashion trends.

The scarf top

MEGA Getty Images

Who would have thought that a piece of fabric tied around the chest could be this summer’s hottest top? While it is not clear who wore a headscarf as a top, Queen Nefertiti of Egypt is believed to be the first to wear the headscarf. Worn under an extravagant head jewel, Nefertiti has created a timeless trend. Fast forward to ancient Roman times, scarves were used as “sweat clothes”, wicking away sweat while men performed physical labor. While the goal of wicking away perspiration still remains in these hot summer months, scarves have once again changed their proposed use. Worn like a top, the styling possibilities are endless and right down to the wearer. It’s hard to imagine summer 2021 without the scarf top; however, the creation of the scarf top was to have arisen out of a creative “mistake”.

Whale tail

Cecil beaton Kim kardashian

Hello. Oh, the love and hate relationship with the Y2K trends. Perhaps the most infamous trend born out of the 2000s era must have been the whale tail. Created when low rise jeans were the only option, wearers had no choice but to wear their underwear on display. Honoring the cyclical nature of fashion that invites the reemergence of Y2K trends, we are already seeing glimpses of the whale tail trend returning as low rise jeans become more and more popular, for their near-trendy comfort. hips, again. From Bella Hadid to Emily Ratajkowski, the number of peek-a-boo sartorial moments is increasing.

Show off your suspenders

Splash News Splash

Remember when you never dared show off your bra strap? Well, time surely makes a number on what is deemed fashionable and acceptable. Now, in 2021, it looks like bra straps have become the last accessory. Even Acne Studios adorned their latest collection with an exposed bra strap. Perhaps this recent acceptance grew out of the recognition that bras are a choice and not always necessary.

Bare chest

Pinterest Pinterest

Fortunately, it’s not the end of the world, but it could be the end of wearing bras as we know it. While lace bralettes remain very popular, the days of wearing a push-up bra are over. Rooted in the anti-bra movement, this feminist style rejects typical beauty conventions. From Kendall Jenner to Jennifer Lopez, these celebrities have shown that it’s perfectly okay, if not natural, to show off this part of the body.

Contrasting colors and patterns

Splash News Gotham

Whoever said polka dots don’t go with stripes, red and pink don’t go with orange and flowers don’t work with plaid patterns, hasn’t met 2021. Did he Did it take a global pandemic for wearers to realize that mixing and matching clothes can be rewarding? Gone are the arbitrary rules of what is inside, what is outside, what is allowed and what is forbidden. Dare to confront; after all, if Hailey Bieber does it, it must work.

Size above

MEGA Pinterest

Remember when a loose t-shirt was relegated to sleepwear only? In 2021, sexy doesn’t just mean slimming. While in the past, comfort and sensuality lived on opposite ends of the fashion spectrum, the oversized trend merges the two. So go ahead and pair an oversized t-shirt with biker shorts or jeans. Who would have thought that the most comfortable outfit in the world could be one of the sexiest and most fashionable?

There is no rhyme or reason why some fashion “no-no’s” become trending. However, a common theme among these six seems to be their celebration of the body’s natural elements and a celebration of its individualistic style. Isn’t it wonderful that comfort is becoming more and more trendy?