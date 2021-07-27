Valuable clothing like wedding dress and letter jackets suffer extensive smoke damage in Billings arson





BILLINGS – Billings Fire investigators said a weekend arson that ignited a building on Grand Avenue was set off by an incendiary device that detonated in a soda machine. And now the investigation is headed to the Billings Police Department. The fire started around 1 a.m. on Sunday, July 25 at the former location of Bike Shops and the current location of Alterations and More at 1934 Grand Avenue. Authorities say the fire caused extensive damage to buildings, with smoke impacting objects inside. We do wedding dresses, bridesmaid dresses, said seamstress Deb Ferguson. However, these precious clothes were soiled with smoke during the fire and will need to be cleaned. Letterman yeah these are my Letterman coats, gotta have them clean, she said. Ferguson got the call from the crews early in the morning. And as I got closer to all those lights and didn’t realize that it was work and that it was right, I couldn’t get down to it, she said. Paul Humphrey, MTN News The Billings Fire Department said the fire started when the soda maker in front of the businesses exploded. They said someone had maliciously detonated it, Ferguson said. But that’s another story at the Bike Shop where owner Scott Barber said the old location was pretty much unscathed. Yes, we ended up being very, very lucky because we moved, we started moving last November, and we got out completely in January, he said. Their new location is a few yards on the same side of Grand Avenue, but Barber says customers were concerned their business could be affected due to their old outdoor signs. Luckily, or unfortunately, we just left the sign up there because we didn’t need to pay to remove it, he said. Paul Humphrey, MTN News Barber believes the fire could be a signal for other businesses to focus on reports that another business on Grand Avenue was also intentionally created in the same way. A pretty weird moment that’s coming, you know, in town and a few other places, Barber said. Back at Alterations and More, Ferguson said that when customers come to pick up their clothes, they have a plan to move forward and keep the business open. We will try to move to another building as quickly as possible because we have a lot of very good customers, she said. She says customers can call a new number at 406-591-2704. The old Bike Shops location, which had been there since the 1980s, was heavily damaged by the fire, while Alterations and More suffered heavy smoke damage, all resulting in damages of $ 50,000.

